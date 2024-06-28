Diplo Accused of Distributing Revenge Porn by Second Woman

A second woman has come forward and accused Diplo of distributing revenge porn, Vanity Fair reports.

The following article contains potentially triggering material relating to sexual assault and violence. If you believe you have experienced or witnessed sexual misconduct and are looking for support, consult the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime to find resources in your area.

Back in 2020, the DJ denied allegations brought forth against him by Los Angeles resident Shelly Auguste. He was awarded $1.2 million USD in arbitration in 2022, but the legal battle between the two continued last year when Auguste filed a police report after someone had contacted her on Instagram, alleging that they had six nude photographs of her that "that either [Diplo] took or that she had given to him." Auguste indicated in the police report that she believes Diplo — born Thomas Wesley Pentz — is retaliating against her for pursuing legal action.

Now, a woman identified only as Jane Doe has filed a lawsuit against the producer, alleging that she first interacted with Pentz on Snapchat in 2016, when she was 21. They exchanged pornographic photographs prior to beginning to have sex, in a relationship that lasted until October 2023. The following month, Doe claims that she discovered Pentz was distributing images and videos of their sexual encounters without her consent or knowledge.

She went on to claim that she informed Pentz that she wasn't okay with him recording — or distributing images or video of — them having sex. Similarly to Auguste's case, a woman reached out to Doe last November alleging to possess images of her and Pentz having sex, which she claimed the DJ sent her on Snapchat in 2018. According to the filing, Pentz has continued to distribute the intimate photos and videos to this day.

Doe is seeking damages for the producer's alleged violations of revenge porn statutes. "Tragically, this is not the first time the defendant has shamed and violated a woman by disseminating intimate images without her consent," Helene Weiss, an attorney for Doe, said in a statement. "Diplo's alleged illicit pattern of behaviour illustrates the harm he's caused Jane Doe, and other young women just like her."