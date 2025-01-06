Destroyer's LABYRINTHITIS was one of the best albums of 2022, and bandleader Dan Bejar has been sporadically embarking on solo tours in the years to follow. A stint on the road with Father John Misty starts next month, but it sounds like that may not be all that's afoot: in the last 24 hours, Bejar has made not one, but two cryptic Instagram posts that have fans convinced that a new Destroyer record is on the way.

The first features a photo of a drum head with a couple pieces of black tape and the following overlaid text: "The Foil. The Rival. A Location Scout. The Guest Villa. Upstate New York. Old Money. Honey. New Songs Sun.

Trap Door Exit."

In a similar fashion, the second post pictures a pair of percussion mallets as well as two pieces of tape, this time folded up and attached to each other. "The Reeds of Desire. The Spider II. A Singer's Misery Revealed. Riverside Bridge. When I write you from Granada," it reads. "Love Without End."

Are these lyrics or song titles? Does the fact that there are two separate posts mean it could be a double album? We can't be sure — but Destroyer's label, Merge Records, being tagged certainly seems like a good sign that some sort of official announcement is on the horizon.