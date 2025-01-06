Destroyer Is Teasing Something

A pair of cryptic Instagram posts hint that new music is on the way

BY Megan LaPierrePublished Jan 6, 2025

Destroyer's LABYRINTHITIS was one of the best albums of 2022, and bandleader Dan Bejar has been sporadically embarking on solo tours in the years to follow. A stint on the road with Father John Misty starts next month, but it sounds like that may not be all that's afoot: in the last 24 hours, Bejar has made not one, but two cryptic Instagram posts that have fans convinced that a new Destroyer record is on the way.

The first features a photo of a drum head with a couple pieces of black tape and the following overlaid text: "The Foil. The Rival. A Location Scout. The Guest Villa. Upstate New York. Old Money. Honey. New Songs Sun.

Trap Door Exit."

In a similar fashion, the second post pictures a pair of percussion mallets as well as two pieces of tape, this time folded up and attached to each other. "The Reeds of Desire. The Spider II. A Singer's Misery Revealed. Riverside Bridge. When I write you from Granada," it reads. "Love Without End."

Are these lyrics or song titles? Does the fact that there are two separate posts mean it could be a double album? We can't be sure — but Destroyer's label, Merge Records, being tagged certainly seems like a good sign that some sort of official announcement is on the horizon.

