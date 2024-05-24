Death from Above 1979 Expand 'You're a Woman, I'm a Machine' 20th Anniversary Tour

This October marks 20 years since Death from Above 1979 unleashed dance-punk fury with debut album You're a Woman, I'm a Machine, and the duo have mapped out a fall tour to mark the occasion.

UPDATE (5/24, 3:27 p.m. ET): The band have announced a second leg of the tour, taking place in Canada and the US this November. Tickets are on sale now, and you'll find the updated itinerary below.

The anniversary celebration begins stateside, with a pair of shows featuring support NOBRO ahead of D.C. duo Teen Mortgage joining the rest of the way.

At present, four Canadian stops have been set for the month of October, bringing DFA1979 to Ottawa, Montreal, Toronto and London.

Those dates follow previously announced engagements in the Maritimes this May, and July shows in Europe and the UK. You can find the complete tour itinerary below.

A ticket presale for the band's anniversary launches Wednesday (April 24) at 12 p.m. ET, ahead of a public on-sale Friday (April 26) beginning at 10 a.m. local time. Further details can be found via the band's official website.

You're a Woman, I'm a Machine was released in 2004 via Last Gang Records. It would be nearly a full decade before the duo of Sebastien Grainger and Jesse F. Keeler followed up their debut with 2014's The Physical World.

Death from Above 1979's most recent album remains 2021's Is 4 Lovers. Last year, the duo were further immortalized in illustration as part of June 2023's Exclaim! Comics.

Death from Above 1979 2024 Tour Dates:

05/24 Moncton, NB - Tide and Boar

05/25 Halifax, NS - Light House Music Centre

05/26 Charlottetown, PE - Trailside Music Hall

07/11 Bilbao, ES - Bilbao BBK Live Festival

07/13 Cheltenham, UK - 2000 Trees Festival

07/15 London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town

07/16 Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz

07/17 Glasgow, UK - SWG3

07/19 Leeds, UK - O2 Academy

07/20 Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute

09/24 Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes #

09/25 New York, NY - Webster Hall #

09/27 Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts $

09/28 Washington, D.C. - Howard Theatre $

09/30 Boston, MA - The Sinclair $

10/01 Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre $

10/02 Montreal, QC - MTELUS $

10/04 Toronto, ON - History $

10/05 London, ON - London Music Hall $

11/06 Detroit, MI - The Majestic $

11/07 Chicago, IL - Metro $

11/08 Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line $

11/09 Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre $

11/13 Calgary, AB - Palace Theatre $

11/15 Kelowna, BC - Revelry $

11/16 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre $

11/17 Victoria, BC - Capital Ballroom $

# with NOBRO

$ with Teen Mortgage