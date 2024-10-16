Behind their latest record Lonesome High, Vancouver pop rock duo Dear Rouge have announced a Canadian tour for early next year. It will take them to 11 cities across four provinces.

"Our new album Lonesome High was built to be played on stage," the band's Drew McTaggart said in a press release. "There is so much raw human energy on the record and we can't wait to share that in a live context. It will be so fun to be able to play all these new songs mixed with the old ones."

The dates get underway starting January 31 in Nanaimo, BC. Before leaving the province they call home, McTaggart and his partner Danielle will play Victoria on February 1. They'll make three Alberta stops in Calgary (February 6), their namesake Red Deer (February 7) and Edmonton (February 8) ahead of playing a pair of Saskatchewan shows in Saskatoon (February 13) and Regina (February 14).

Dear Rouge will conclude the stint on the road with a four-concert run in Ontario, performing in Kingston on February 19, Ottawa on February 20, London on February 21 and Toronto on February 22. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday (October 18), with a presale happening tomorrow (October 17) at 10 a.m. local with the code "CUTTINGTEETH." Feast your eyes on the full list of dates below.

Dear Rouge 2025 Tour Dates:

01/31 Nanaimo, BC - The Queens

02/01 Victoria, BC - The Capital Ballroom

02/06 Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre

02/07 Red Deer, AB - Bo's Bar and Grill

02/08 Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall

02/13 Saskatoon, SK - Capitol Music Club

02/14 Regina, SK - The Exchange

02/19 Kingston, ON - Broom Factory

02/20 Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre

02/21 London, ON - Rum Runners

02/22 Toronto, ON - The Opera House