Deap Vally Announce Surprise Final EP '(ep)ilogue,' Share "It's My World"

Back in September, Los Angeles rock duo Deap Vally announced their breakup and a farewell tour, which has since been expanded to include shows across Europe and the UK. Now, the combo of Julie Edwards and Lindsey Troy have announced the release of a surprise final EP of new music, led by the single "It's My World."

Following their now-final album, 2021's Marriage, ep(ilogue) arrives May 24 via Deap Vally Records. Of the rip-roaring lead single, Troy said, "'It's My World' is about living your best life, being authentically YOU without giving a damn what anybody else thinks."

Deap Vally are currently scheduled to be on the road up until mid-June. Their future plans include a solo record from Troy while Edwards launches new project Dosiopath, as well as an interview series called Drumb and Drumber and pursuing a master's degree in forensic psychology.

Hear "It's My World" below.