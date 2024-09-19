Jane's Addiction have cancelled their tour following an onstage fight last week, and now guitarist Dave Navarro has hinted that the band will probably never play together again.

Yesterday (September 18), Jane's Addiction released the ill-timed new single "True Love." Navarro shared the song on Instagram, writing that he is "proud of the work we did on the song," while also offering a pessimistic prediction of the group's future: "I am equally saddened by the fact that you will likely never hear it live."

Presumably, this means he doesn't think the band will play together live again. Jane's Addiction had been working on new material and were planning a new album. It's unclear if the rest of their new songs will ever see the light of day.

After the band's reunion tour fell apart, the members (minus singer Perry Farrell) released a joint statement about the frontman's "continuing pattern of behaviour and … mental health difficulties." They wrote, "We hope that he will find the help he needs."