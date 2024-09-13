Small World Music Festival (SWMF) and the Global Toronto Conference and Showcases (GT) have joined forces, fusing to form the Global Toronto Music Festival, happening September 28 to October 1.

GTMF promises to be a "premiere destination of music and culture for music professionals, families, and audiences of all ages." For four days, GTMF will transform venues across Toronto into interactive hubs featuring curated live musical performances, industry talks and networking events.

For music industry insiders — anyone from business professionals to artists, students and industry advocates — GTMF offers Delegate Badges that provide full access to the fest's four-day program, including artist showcases, industry talks and networking events.

For those who are just interested in hearing some fantastic music from around the globe, check out GTMF's ticketed showcases on September 29 at El Mocambo and October 1 at Lula Lounge, featuring the likes of Rosina, Spitty, Salin, Empanadas Illegales and more.

Other artists featured at the festival include Andrina Turenne, Aphrose, Kelly Bado, WILD BLACK and Michael Peter Olsen, just to name a few.