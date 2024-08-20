Marilyn Manson's comeback effort continued last week with the arrival of new song "Raise the Red Flag" amid an ongoing North American tour — an undertaking Code Orange vocalist-guitarist Reba Meyers is "proud" to be involved with.

Meyers, who has been spotted playing guitar in Manson's band on a current trek with Five Finger Death Punch and Slaughter to Prevail, also appeared in the accompanying video for "Raise the Red Flag," and has seemingly responded to those questioning her involvement with the accused rapist/noted noseblower in an Instagram post.

"See me performing with @marilynmanson now as he returns in awesome renewed form on tour this month and next, and in his new video for Raise The Red Flag," Meyers wrote. "I'm proud to represent the growth, confidence, forgiveness, humanity, and change that comes with this, and to be up there with such talented motherfuckers. Everyone is aiming for growth and not stagnation. World needs that attitude right now. Thanks to all the new peeps that have been showing love and support my way 💜"

Given the history of abuse allegations against Five Finger Death Punch vocalist Ivan Moody, and the right-wing controversies involving Slaughter to Prevail vocalist Alex Terrible, saying the touring party is aiming for growth would be an understatement.

Meyers, Manson, Five Finger Death Punch and Slaughter to Prevail will perform in Canada later this week, with arena stops set for Saskatoon and Vancouver. You can find those details and hear "Raise the Red Flag" elsewhere!

To open 2024, Code Orange were forced to cancel a North American tour behind last year's The Above.