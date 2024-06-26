Cloud Nothings to Play 'Here and Nowhere Else' in Full on 10th Anniversary Tour

Cloud Nothings recently released their album Final Summer, but rather than continue to focus on promoting it, they're turning back the clock by announcing a 10th anniversary tour for their 2014 masterpiece Here and Nowhere Else.

The fall outing runs from October until the beginning of December. Nearly all of the dates are in the US, save for a lone stop in Vancouver on November 16. Cloud Nothings will play H&NE in full at all of the shows.

Some of the shows will find Cloud Nothings opening for Rise Against. Headlining dates will feature support from bands including Equipment, Farmer's Wife and Armlock.

See the schedule below. An artist presale has already begun using the code "Nowhere." Tickets go on sale to the general public today at noon ET.

There's no word about whether Cloud Nothings will reissue Here and Nowhere Else, like they did a couple of years ago with 2012's Attack on Memory.

Cloud Nothings 2024 Tour Dates:

08/23 Torremolinos, Spain - Canela Party *^

10/19 Lakewood, OH - Mahall's *^

10/20 Columbus, OH - Woodlands Tavern *^

10/21 Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall *^

10/22 Birmingham, AL - Saturn *^

10/25–27 Gainesville, FL - The Fest 22

10/28 Richmond, VA - Richmond Music Hall *^

10/29 Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's *^

10/30 Asbury Park, NJ - Wonder Bar *^

10/31 Brooklyn, NY - Baby's All Right *^

11/01 Brooklyn, NY - Baby's All Right *^

11/03 Greenville, SC - Radio Room *^

11/04 Atlanta, GA - The Eastern %

11/05 Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works %

11/07 Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom %

11/08 Dallas, TX - House of Blues %

11/09 Austin, TX - Waller Creek Amphitheater at Stubb's Bar-B-Q %

11/11 Albuquerque, NM - Revel Entertainment Center %

11/13 Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House %

11/15 Portland, OR - Roseland Theater %

11/16 Vancouver, BC - Harbour Event & Convention Centre %

11/17 Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo %

11/19 Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall %

11/20 Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim %

11/21 Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon ~^

11/22 Del Mar, CA - The Sound %

11/23 Las Vegas, NV - Sinwave ~^

11/25 Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater ~^

11/26 Fort Collins, CO - Aggie Theatre ~^

11/29 Minneapolis, MN - 7th St Entry ~^

11/30 Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle ~^

12/01 Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle ~^

* with Equipment

^ with Farmer's Wife

~ with Armlock

% with Rise Against