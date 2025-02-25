Big Gay Night mastermind and Exclaim! Class of 2022 grad CJ Wiley's debut LP So Brand New arrives this Friday (February 28) courtesy of Tiny Kingdom, and they've just announced a bunch of Canadian and UK tour dates in support of the record, and shared a new single ahead of its release.

The tour proper kicks off after Wiley and friends perform Our Music Festival next week (March 7) at the Great Hall. April shows begin on the 4th at Sonic Music Hall in Guelph, with Hamilton's Mills Hardware on the 12th. From there, they'll head across the pond for a run of shows in the UK, returning to Ontario in late May for additional gigs in Toronto (The Drake) and Kingston (Spring Reverb).

The latest preview of the Boy Golden-produced album follows previously released singles, Exclaim! Staff Pick "Don't Die Charlie," "Adelaide," "Cheap Therapy" and "No One Like You." Co-written with Dave Monks of Tokyo Police Club, "Get Paid" is "a tongue-in-cheek look at how expensive it is to be alive, reflecting my frustration with the relentless grind of life," the singer-songwriter explained in a release. "It captures the feeling of being stuck in a society we're sick of, enduring it for the sake of our loved ones, while knowing full well that we all deserve something much more meaningful."

Check out the Thelma & Louise-inspired music video by Doran Brooks below, where you'll also find the tour schedule.



CJ Wiley 2025 Tour Dates:

03/07 Toronto, ON - The Great Hall

04/04 Guelph, ON - Sonic Music Hall

04/12 Hamilton, ON - Mills Hardware

05/05–08 Wrexham, UK - Focus Wales

05/12 London, UK - TBA

05/14–17 Brighton, UK - The Great Escape

05/29 Toronto, ON - The Drake

05/31 Kingston, ON - Spring Reverb

08/16 Paris, ON - Paris Drinks Fest (with Shania Twink)