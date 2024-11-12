Another killer double bill for you this Tuesday Toursday morning: Christian Lee Hutson and Allegra Krieger both put out great records this year (Paradise Pop. 10 and Art of the Unseen Infinity Machine, respectively), and will be performing them live on tour together in 2025 — including a couple of Canadian concerts in Toronto and Vancouver.

Beginning on January 20 in Las Vegas, NV, Hutson and Krieger will embark across North America. The first Canadian stop comes before the end of the month with a performance at Toronto's Axis Club on January 28.

The other Canadian date at Vancouver's Fox Cabaret, however, comes toward the end of the journey — and unfortunately falls within the final five shows of the tour, which will not include Krieger — on February 18 before the tour wraps on February 22 in Los Angeles, CA.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (November 15) at 10 a.m. local time, with various presales getting underway tomorrow (November 13).

Christian Lee Hutson 2025 Tour Dates:

01/20 Las Vegas, NV - The Beverly Theater *

01/22 Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge *

01/24 Minneapolis, MN - 7th St Entry *

01/25 Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall *

01/26 Ann Arbor, MI - Blind Pig *

01/28 Toronto, ON - Axis Club *

01/30 Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall *

01/31 Philadelphia, PA - PhilaMOCA *

02/01 Washington, D.C. - Miracle Theatre *

02/02 New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom *

02/04 Nashville, TN - The Blue Room at Third Man *

02/05 Atlanta, GA - Aisle 5 *

02/07 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall *

02/08 Dallas, TX - Club Dada *

02/10 Austin, TX - The Ballroom *

02/12 Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar *

02/15 Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court *

02/17 Seattle, WA - Neumos

02/18 Vancouver, BC - Fox Cabaret

02/19 Portland, OR - Polaris Hall

02/21 San Francisco, CA - Swedish American Hall

02/22 Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour

* with Allegra Krieger