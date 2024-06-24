Allegra Krieger Details New Album 'Art of the Unseen Infinity Machine,' North American Tour

New York City singer-songwriter Allegra Krieger has announced her fifth studio album — news shared alongside the new single "Never Arriving" and a run of North American tour dates scheduled for October, including a Canadian stop in Toronto.

Art of the Unseen Infinity Machine arrives September 13 through Double Double Whammy. According to the artist, the 12-track collection following last year's I Keep My Feet on the Fragile Plane (and its subsequent B-sides EP) is "more outward looking, more questioning. These songs are obviously extremely personal. But they also sucked the whole world in."

Much of it was written in the months that followed Krieger's escape after multiple lithium batteries combusted and set fire to the e-bike shop on the ground floor of her Chinatown apartment building.

Of rip-roaringly existential lead single "Never Arriving," she explained, "In this song I imagine a world without violence, or possessiveness, where we keep moving through life, for the sake of wonder and curiosity, not for the sake of attainment, or arrival. I think the true points of arrival are birth and death, and everything in between, all of the turmoil and fighting, are the makings of our own corrupted souls. It's a song begging for softness, in a world that can feel so harsh."

Watch the Joe Ahern-directed video for the track below, where you'll also find the full album tracklist details and Krieger's tour itinerary, which will see her perform at the Drake in Toronto on October 27. Tickets go on sale this Friday (June 28) at 10 a.m. local time.



Art of the Unseen Infinity Machine:

1. Roosevelt Ave

2. Never Arriving

3. Came

4. Burning Wings

5. I'm So Happy I Cannot Face Tomorrow

6. Over and Out

7. Into Eternity

8. Interlude for the Undefined

9. Absolve

10. How Do You Sleep

11. One or the Other

12. Where You Want to Go

13. New Mexico

Pre-order Art of the Unseen Infinity Machine.

Allegra Krieger 2024 Tour Dates:

10/17 Washington, D.C. - Songbyrd *

10/18 Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's *

10/19 Pittsburgh, PA - Club Cafe *

10/21 Columbus, OH - Rumba Cafe *

10/22 Bloomington, IN - The Bishop

10/23 Milwaukee, WI - Cactus Club *

10/24 Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry *

10/25 Chicago, IL - Schubas Tavern *

10/26 Detroit, MI - Lager House

10/27 Toronto, ON - The Drake

10/29 Somerville, MA - The Rockwell

10/30 Brooklyn, NY - Baby's All Right *

* with Greg Mendez