Poor Father John Misty. His big Mashashmashana release day thunder got more than slightly stolen by Kendrick Lamar surprise-dropping his new album, GNX. Perhaps expectedly, the artist born Josh Tillman wasn't thrilled about this turn of events — which happened to continue a pattern of synchronized album releases between the two musicians for over a decade now — but somebody is offering him some belief amidst it all: Cher.

On Friday (November 22), the day of the twin Mashashmashana and GNX releases, the legend herself expressed her love for Tillman's song "Real Love Baby" from 2017's Pure Comedy. Of course, she did so in her signature Cher-style of posting on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, where her dispatches read as some sort of abridged poetry with a lot of texting shorthands.

"Father John Misty," she wrote. "I WANNA REAL LOVE. this is the world I want 2 live in," the icon continued, quoting the first line of the song's chorus and/or possibly misattributing its title.

"Didnt know (FJM) as artist, or Man. Was looking up another song & the came to me," she explained. "What belongs 2 U Comes 2."



Tillman re-posted Cher's tweet twice, first adding "big day" as a fun continuation of his previous discourse about Lamar jacking his release-date swag. The second time, he added, "no one tell Cher about my other songs"; while "Real Love Baby" is currently his most-streamed track on Spotify, its '70s-vibes make it a catalogue standout (primed for the romantics rather than the pure comedians). Revisit the song below.