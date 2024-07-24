If anyone's life can justify a bloated two-part memoir, it's Cher's. The Hollywood legend has had her hands in just about every form of popular entertainment over the last 60 years, and her new double memoir is set to document her wild life and career.

Cher: The Memoir, Part One is hitting bookstores on November 19, 2024, via HarperCollins imprint Dey Street Books. Part One will reportedly focus on the now-78-year-old's traumatizing childhood and her struggles as a kid living with dyslexia who had big dreams of fame. It'll also cover her life-defining, tumultuous relationship with Sonny Bono.

Cher: The Memoir, Part Two will ostensibly cover the equally wild decades that followed Bono's death. It's expected to be released sometime in 2025.