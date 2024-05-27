Céline Dion Considering Performing a Greatest Hits Compilation for Final Concert

Céline Dion hasn't taken the stage in quite some time, but the legendary balladeer is reportedly considering staging a final performance in the form of a TV special.

If so, it would be her first show since cancelling her world tour in 2023 as a result of her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis, which limits her overall mobility and control of her vocal cords.

According to "insiders" per The Sun, Dion has been doing vocal exercises with coaches and specialists at home in preparation for the set, which will reportedly consist of her greatest hits.

It would be pretty special to see Dion sing again, especially considering the upcoming release of Prime Video's I Am: Céline Dion documentary, which details her desire to perform once more amidst her battle with stiff-person syndrome. Check out the trailer for that below while we await further news on the rumoured final performance.