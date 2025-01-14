The latest addition to the list of cancelled artists you only listen to at karaoke is Carrie Underwood, who will perform at Donald Trump's inauguration for some reason.

UPDATE (1/14, 4:24 p.m. ET): Underwood has now addressed her decision to perform at Trump's inauguration, telling People, "I love our country and am honoured to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event. I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future."

On today's episode of The View, host Whoopi Goldberg showed her support for the singer. "I stand behind her," Goldberg said [via USA Today]. "If I believe I have the right to make up my mind to go perform someplace, I believe they have the same right. So I have to support [Underwood]. It doesn't mean I'm particularly interested in watching. I won't be watching. But that's me."

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the move in career suicide, reporting that she'll sing "America the Beautiful" at the January 20 ceremony.

Though some fans online are acting shocked, this is very much in line for a famously apolitical singer, who once told The Guardian of her political beliefs, "Everybody tries to sum everything up and put a bow on it, like it's black and white." Where are the Chicks when we need them?

No one else who matters is booked to perform, and if Trump's last inauguration is any indication, it's looking like Underwood — who is somehow still coasting on a game show win from 20 years ago — may be the headlining artist. We wonder how it feels to be among the likes of *checks notes* 3 Doors Down.