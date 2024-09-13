In the wake of settling that trademark dispute with his former Guess Who bandmates, Burton Cummings has even more reasons to celebrate: he's gearing up to release a new album and embarking on a North American headline tour, which includes Canadian concerts in Windsor, Enoch, Tsuut'ina, Regina, Niagara Falls, Moncton and Winnipeg.

A Few Good Moments arrives September 27 through Jojo Productions as Cummings's first new solo album in over a decade, featuring a co-write with Bryan Adams' right-hand man Jim Vallance ("Up to the Minute") and a cover of Arc Angels' "Shape I'm In."

"The songs on this album took a while to become the proper collection," the singer-songwriter explained in a statement. "I believe in these songs because they are the result of having lived more years. At this point I have no interest in writing teenage love songs. Aging has changed the writing and that's natural. I believe in these songs and I hope that the people who have followed my material enjoy them. I want this album to stand up when it's listened to years from now."

Kicking off tonight with a festival set at Deadwood Jam 2024, the 60th Anniversary Hits tour will have Cummings on the road through next March. He'll play his first show in his home country on October 18 in Windsor with more Canadian gigs to follow in Enoch (November 1), Tsuut'ina (November 3), Regina (November 4), Niagara Falls (November 8) and Moncton (December 28), as well as back-to-back hometown gigs at the Club Regent Event Centre in Winnipeg on December 30 and 31.

Tickets are on sale now. Check out the full schedule of dates, as well as the album tracklist information, below.

A Few Good Moments:

1. A Few Good Moments

2. Ain't No More

3. Shape I'm In

4. Break Away

5. Shoot Me Down

6. Speak to Me

7. My Rhythm and My Rhyme

8. Magic Town

9. Heard It on the News

10. Sanity

11. Peace Corps Baby

12. Up to the Minute

13. Blackjack Fever

14. Yo, John

15. Arrogance

16. Sin City

17. Market My Letters

Pre-order A Few Good Moments.

Burton Cummings 2024–2025 Tour Dates:

09/13 Deadwood, SD - Deadwood Jam 2024

09/14 Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre #

09/17 Chesterfield, MO - The Factory #

09/18 Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads #

09/20 Tulsa, OK - River Spirit Casino Resort

09/21 Arlington, TX - Arlington Music Hall

0923 Marion, IL - Marion Cultural and Civic Center #

09/25 Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre #

09/26 Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at The Heights #

09/28 Northfield, OH - MGM Northfield Park Center Stage

09/29 Nashville, IN - Brown County Music Center

10/01 Hopewell, VA - Beacon Theatre #

10/02 Munhall, PA - Carnegie of Homestead

10/04 Collingswood, NJ - Scottish Rite Auditorium #

10/05 Lynn, MA - Lynn Memorial Auditorium #

10/18 Windsor, ON - The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

10/19 New Buffalo, MI - Four Winds Casino Resort New Buffalo

11/01 Enoch, AB - River Cree Casino & Resort

11/03 Tsuut'ina, AB - Grey Eagle Event Centre

11/04 Regina, SK - Conexus Arts Centre

11/08 Niagara Falls, ON - OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

12/28 Moncton, NB - Casino New Brunswick

12/30 Winnipeg, MB- Club Regent Event Centre

12/31 Winnipeg, MB - Club Regent Event Centre

01/11 Chandler, AZ - Wild Horse Pass Hotel & Casino

01/12 San Juan Capistrano, CA - Coach House Concert Hall

01/14 Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up

01/15 Palm Desert, CA - McCallum Theatre

01/17 Los Angeles, CA - The Novo

01/18 Laughlin, NV - Edge Lounge

01/21 Santa Rosa, CA - Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

01/23 Tacoma, WA - Emerald Queen Casino

01/25 Airway Heights, WA - Spokane Live

02/02 Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

02/04 Sumterville, FL - The Tracy Performing Arts Center

02/05 Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre

02/07 Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall †

02/08 Fort Lauderdale, FL - Au-Rene Theater at Broward Center for the Performing Arts †

02/11 Sarasota, FL - Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall †

02/13–17 Miami, FL - Rock Legends Cruise XII 2025

03/09 Jim Thorpe, PA - Penn's Peak

03/15 Westbury, NY - NYCB Theatre At Westbury

03/19 Washington, D.C. - Warner Theatre

03/22 Joliet, IL -Rialto Square Theatre

03/26 Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater

03/28 Shipshewana, IN - Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

# with Solomon Hicks

† with Jim Messina