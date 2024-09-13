In the wake of settling that trademark dispute with his former Guess Who bandmates, Burton Cummings has even more reasons to celebrate: he's gearing up to release a new album and embarking on a North American headline tour, which includes Canadian concerts in Windsor, Enoch, Tsuut'ina, Regina, Niagara Falls, Moncton and Winnipeg.
A Few Good Moments arrives September 27 through Jojo Productions as Cummings's first new solo album in over a decade, featuring a co-write with Bryan Adams' right-hand man Jim Vallance ("Up to the Minute") and a cover of Arc Angels' "Shape I'm In."
"The songs on this album took a while to become the proper collection," the singer-songwriter explained in a statement. "I believe in these songs because they are the result of having lived more years. At this point I have no interest in writing teenage love songs. Aging has changed the writing and that's natural. I believe in these songs and I hope that the people who have followed my material enjoy them. I want this album to stand up when it's listened to years from now."
Kicking off tonight with a festival set at Deadwood Jam 2024, the 60th Anniversary Hits tour will have Cummings on the road through next March. He'll play his first show in his home country on October 18 in Windsor with more Canadian gigs to follow in Enoch (November 1), Tsuut'ina (November 3), Regina (November 4), Niagara Falls (November 8) and Moncton (December 28), as well as back-to-back hometown gigs at the Club Regent Event Centre in Winnipeg on December 30 and 31.
Tickets are on sale now. Check out the full schedule of dates, as well as the album tracklist information, below.
A Few Good Moments:
1. A Few Good Moments
2. Ain't No More
3. Shape I'm In
4. Break Away
5. Shoot Me Down
6. Speak to Me
7. My Rhythm and My Rhyme
8. Magic Town
9. Heard It on the News
10. Sanity
11. Peace Corps Baby
12. Up to the Minute
13. Blackjack Fever
14. Yo, John
15. Arrogance
16. Sin City
17. Market My Letters
Burton Cummings 2024–2025 Tour Dates:
09/13 Deadwood, SD - Deadwood Jam 2024
09/14 Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre #
09/17 Chesterfield, MO - The Factory #
09/18 Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads #
09/20 Tulsa, OK - River Spirit Casino Resort
09/21 Arlington, TX - Arlington Music Hall
0923 Marion, IL - Marion Cultural and Civic Center #
09/25 Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre #
09/26 Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at The Heights #
09/28 Northfield, OH - MGM Northfield Park Center Stage
09/29 Nashville, IN - Brown County Music Center
10/01 Hopewell, VA - Beacon Theatre #
10/02 Munhall, PA - Carnegie of Homestead
10/04 Collingswood, NJ - Scottish Rite Auditorium #
10/05 Lynn, MA - Lynn Memorial Auditorium #
10/18 Windsor, ON - The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
10/19 New Buffalo, MI - Four Winds Casino Resort New Buffalo
11/01 Enoch, AB - River Cree Casino & Resort
11/03 Tsuut'ina, AB - Grey Eagle Event Centre
11/04 Regina, SK - Conexus Arts Centre
11/08 Niagara Falls, ON - OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino
12/28 Moncton, NB - Casino New Brunswick
12/30 Winnipeg, MB- Club Regent Event Centre
12/31 Winnipeg, MB - Club Regent Event Centre
01/11 Chandler, AZ - Wild Horse Pass Hotel & Casino
01/12 San Juan Capistrano, CA - Coach House Concert Hall
01/14 Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up
01/15 Palm Desert, CA - McCallum Theatre
01/17 Los Angeles, CA - The Novo
01/18 Laughlin, NV - Edge Lounge
01/21 Santa Rosa, CA - Luther Burbank Center for the Arts
01/23 Tacoma, WA - Emerald Queen Casino
01/25 Airway Heights, WA - Spokane Live
02/02 Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
02/04 Sumterville, FL - The Tracy Performing Arts Center
02/05 Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre
02/07 Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall †
02/08 Fort Lauderdale, FL - Au-Rene Theater at Broward Center for the Performing Arts †
02/11 Sarasota, FL - Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall †
02/13–17 Miami, FL - Rock Legends Cruise XII 2025
03/09 Jim Thorpe, PA - Penn's Peak
03/15 Westbury, NY - NYCB Theatre At Westbury
03/19 Washington, D.C. - Warner Theatre
03/22 Joliet, IL -Rialto Square Theatre
03/26 Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater
03/28 Shipshewana, IN - Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
# with Solomon Hicks
† with Jim Messina