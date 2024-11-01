Bachman-Turner Overdrive have announced a cross-Canada tour, bringing the band through Halifax, Toronto, Winnipeg, Victoria and many more cities in April and May of next year. The Back in Overdrive 2025 tour will feature openers April Wine and Headpins, with tickets tickets going on sale next Friday, November 8.

Randy Bachman revived BTO last year, and has been on tour throughout 2024 with a run of US dates that wrap up next week. Bachman, who was recently nominated as an inductee to the Songwriters Hall of Fame, is joined in the lineup by his son Tal Bachman. In addition to BTO classics, the band will also be performing hits from the Guess Who.

"Years ago, BTO rocked Canada coast to coast, sharing the stage with acts like ZZ Top," said Bachman in a statement. "Now, we're excited to return, bringing along Canadian rock legends April Wine and Headpins. Get ready for a night of '70s classic rock that continues to dominate the airwaves. I'll be playing all the Guess Who and BTO hits with my band, BTO, and with April Wine and Headpins joining us, it's going to be an unforgettable evening. Crank up the hits! Canadian rock is back, and BTO is back!"

Check out the dates below. Tickets go on sale next Friday (November 8).

Bachman-Turner Overdrive 2025 Tour Dates:

04/01 Victoria, BC - Save On Foods Memorial Centre

04/03 Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre

04/04 Penticton, BC - South Okanagan Event Centre

04/06 Cranbrook, BC - Western Financial Place

04/08 Prince George, BC - CN Centre

04/09 Grand Prairie, AB - Bonnetts Energy Centre

04/11 Calgary, AB - Event Centre at Grey Eagle Casino

04/12 Calgary, AB - Event Centre at Grey Eagle Casino

04/13 Lethbridge, AB - VisitLethbridge.com Arena

04/15 Regina, SK - Brandt Centre

04/17 Brandon, MB - Westoba Place at Keystone Centre

04/19 Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

04/24 Kitchener, ON - The Aud (Kitchener Memorial Auditorium)

04/26 Toronto, ON - Great Canadian Resort Toronto

04/28 St. Catharines, ON - Meridian Centre

04/29 Peterborough, ON - Peterborough Memorial Centre

05/01 London, ON - Canada Life Place

05/02 Ottawa, ON - The Arena at TD Place

05/04 Sudbury, ON - Sudbury Arena

05/05 Laval, QC - Place Bell

05/07 Saint John, NB - TD Station

05/08 Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre