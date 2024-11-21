Having fronted Alabama Shakes and released solo albums under her own name, Brittany Howard is launching yet another project — this time a hardcore outfit called KUMITE.

On Instagram, Howard announced a benefit concert at Nashville, TN's Basement East on January 12, with all proceeds going to local charities. She wrote that this night will see "the debut performance of my hardcore project KUMITE."

It's unclear what her future plans for the project are, and if she will do any touring or release music. She released the solo album What Now earlier this year.