Having teased a new single, Bon Iver has now announced a new EP. The single "S P E Y S I D E" is out now, and the EP SABLE, will follow on October 18 through Jagjaguwar.

According to a press release, the new EP (which includes a comma in the title, by the way) finds songwriter Justin Vernon "stripping the project down to the primary elements on which it was originally founded." Judging by the sound of "S P E Y S I D E," this means that Bon Iver has returned to the woodsy acoustic folk of 2008's For Emma, Forever Ago, in stark contrast to the more experimental electronic sounds of recent albums.

Vernon wrote the songs between 2020 and 2023, with recording taking place at April Base in Wisconsin. Vernon self-produced the EP alongside Jim-E Stack.

Watch the video for "S P E Y S I D E" below. The tracklist for SABLE, is below that.



SABLE,:

1. THINGS BEHIND THINGS BEHIND THINGS

2. S P E Y S I D E

3. AWARDS SEASON