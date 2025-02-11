Bon Iver launched something called Counterpart last week — and it seems like it was potentially all a ruse to tease the first new album from Justin Vernon's beloved project in six years.

SABLE, fABLE arrives April 11 through Jagjaguwar as something of a counterpart to 2024's SABLE EP, marking Vernon's first full-length since 2019's i,i. Mostly recorded at his April Base studio in Wisconsin, he produced the record alongside Jim-E Stack, and it features additional contributions from Danielle Haim, Dijon and Flock of Dimes.

"If SABLE was the prologue, then fABLE is the book — but together, SABLE, fABLE is the album, and for that reason it is no fairy tale," reads a press release. "There may be something undeniably healing about infatuation, and the intense clarity, focus, honesty and celebration it brings to these songs."

It continues, "Like fables, each track instills a lesson, and fABLE is about the selfless rhythm required when one is enmeshed with another person or lover — a patient commitment to finding the pace for betterness, and togetherness. Gone are the evasive and dense layers of sound that guarded Justin Vernon's voice on i,i and 22, A Million. The previous four albums were a cycle of seasons that is now complete; SABLE, fABLE is a canvas for truth laid bare."

A John Wilson-directed music video for the track "Everything Is Peaceful Love" is scheduled to premiere on Friday (February 14). Find that, as well as the tracklist details, below.



SABLE, fABLE:

1. ...

2. THINGS BEHIND THINGS BEHIND THINGS

3. S P E Y S I D E

4. AWARDS SEASON

5. Short Story

6. Everything Is Peaceful Love

7. Walk Home

8. Day One (feat. Dijon and Flock of Dimes)

9. From

10. I'll Be There

11. If Only I Could Wait (feat. Danielle Haim)

12. There's a Rhythmn

13. Au Revoir

Pre-order SABLE, fABLE.