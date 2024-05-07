Blur Detail Latest Reunion in 'To the End' Documentary

Even if they may have just played their last show ever at Coachella, Blur's latest reunion isn't quite over just yet. The Britpop legends have just shared the trailer for their documentary Blur: To the End, which will detail their reconnection for The Ballad of Darren.

A message from Blur's mailing list says To the End "follows the unique relationship of four friends — and bandmates of three decades — Damon Albarn, Graham Coxon, Alex James and Dave Rowntree as they come together to record new songs ahead of their sold-out, first-ever shows at London's Wembley Stadium in 2023."

To the End will premiere in theatres in the UK and Ireland on July 19 — a North American release has yet to be shared. It'll be the companion piece to the upcoming concert film Blur: Live at Wembley Stadium, which was filmed at the band's Wembley shows last year.

Watch the trailer for To the End below.