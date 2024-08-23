Blur may have played their "last gig" earlier this year, according to Damon Albarn, but bassist/cheesemaker/winemaker Alex James seemingly doesn't agree, since he says he wants to keep doing it "for as long as we live."

Asked about the band's recent reunion by The Sun, James said, "Last year was truly magical. I hope we can keep doing it and keeping it special for as long as we live. And I hope that's a very long time."

He called the band's Wembley Stadium shows from 2023 "the best shows we've ever done," saying that they were "on top of their game" and that the reunion "exceeded all expectations."

All that said, fans shouldn't get too excited about Blur future just yet. In a separate interview with the Daily Mail, James said, "There's absolutely no reason why we couldn't consider another interesting idea, if we're all available. But there's absolutely nothing in the diary for Blur at the moment."

Alright, concert promoters, it's your move — give Blur an offer they can't refuse!