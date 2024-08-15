Highly influential Massachusetts hardcore band Bane may have officially broken up back in 2016 after releasing their final album, Don't Wait Up, in 2014, but they've been getting back together for a few one-off reunion shows as of late — and have now announced their first North American tour in eight years.
Featuring a rotating cast of supporting acts including Stick to Your Guns, Terror, Cro-Mags, Haywire, Dare, Twist of Cain, Combust, Hold My Own and Crashing Forward, Bane will hit the road this fall and, along the way, make a pair of Canadian stops in Montreal and Toronto.
The dates kick off on October 11 in Lake Como, NJ, with the band making the jaunt into Canada shortly thereafter for shows at Montreal's Fairmount Theatre (October 16) and Toronto's Hard Luck Bar (October 17). From there, the remaining concerts scheduled will be completed stateside, wrapping up on November 17 in Mesa, AZ.
Tickets go on sale tomorrow (August 16) at 10 a.m. local time. See the full itinerary and tour poster below.
Bane 2024 Tour Dates:
10/11 Lake Como, NJ - Salty's Beach Bar
10/12 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Monarch
10/16 Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theatre
10/17 Toronto, ON - Hard Luck Bar
10/18 Toledo, OH - The Ottawa Tavern
10/19 Milwaukee, WI - X-Ray Arcade
10/20 St. Paul, MN - Legion Hall
11/08 Dallas, TX - Trees
11/09 Houston, TX - The End
11/10 Austin, TX - The Parish
11/13 San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick
11/14 Los Angeles, CA - 1720
11/15 Berkeley, CA - 924 Gilman Street
11/16 Garden Grove, CA - Garden Amp
11/17 Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater