Highly influential Massachusetts hardcore band Bane may have officially broken up back in 2016 after releasing their final album, Don't Wait Up, in 2014, but they've been getting back together for a few one-off reunion shows as of late — and have now announced their first North American tour in eight years.

Featuring a rotating cast of supporting acts including Stick to Your Guns, Terror, Cro-Mags, Haywire, Dare, Twist of Cain, Combust, Hold My Own and Crashing Forward, Bane will hit the road this fall and, along the way, make a pair of Canadian stops in Montreal and Toronto.

The dates kick off on October 11 in Lake Como, NJ, with the band making the jaunt into Canada shortly thereafter for shows at Montreal's Fairmount Theatre (October 16) and Toronto's Hard Luck Bar (October 17). From there, the remaining concerts scheduled will be completed stateside, wrapping up on November 17 in Mesa, AZ.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow (August 16) at 10 a.m. local time. See the full itinerary and tour poster below.

Bane 2024 Tour Dates:

10/11 Lake Como, NJ - Salty's Beach Bar

10/12 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Monarch

10/16 Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theatre

10/17 Toronto, ON - Hard Luck Bar

10/18 Toledo, OH - The Ottawa Tavern

10/19 Milwaukee, WI - X-Ray Arcade

10/20 St. Paul, MN - Legion Hall

11/08 Dallas, TX - Trees

11/09 Houston, TX - The End

11/10 Austin, TX - The Parish

11/13 San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

11/14 Los Angeles, CA - 1720

11/15 Berkeley, CA - 924 Gilman Street

11/16 Garden Grove, CA - Garden Amp

11/17 Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater