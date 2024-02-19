film streams
Watch the Trailer for Indigo Girls Documentary 'It's Only Life After All'
PUBLISHED Mar 12, 2024
With the prominent placement of "Closer to Fine" in Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie,' Indigo Girls have been back in the cultural imagination lately...
Tenacious D Share "...Baby One More Time" Music Video with 'Kung Fu Panda 4' Cast
PUBLISHED Mar 8, 2024
With 'Kung Fu Panda 4' potentially Jack Black's last turn as everyone's favourite heroic panda Po, he's not pulling any punches when it...
Watch Jeremy Dutcher, the Beaches and More Play 'Live from Massey Hall' on CBC Gem
PUBLISHED Mar 1, 2024
The five-year media partnership between the CBC and the Corporation of Massey Hall & Roy Thomson Hall continues to bear fruit, with new...
Watch Ryan Reynolds Get Really Meta in First 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Teaser
PUBLISHED Feb 12, 2024
Usher did his best Samuel L. Jackson impression last night when he brought the 2000s R&B/hip-hop Avengers together at the Super Bowl...
Former Nickelodeon Child Stars Tell of Toxic Environment in 'Quiet on Set' Trailer
PUBLISHED Feb 8, 2024
The docuseries digs into the alleged "insidious environment rife with allegations of abuse, sexism, racism, and inappropriate dynamics"...
Dev Patel Gets Revenge in the 'Monkey Man' Trailer
PUBLISHED Jan 26, 2024
Dev Patel is due to make his directorial debut with Monkey Man, and at long last, the action thriller film now has a first trailer...
Watch Michael Cera Walk Out on Awkward Bobbi Althoff Interview
PUBLISHED Jan 26, 2024
Whoever decided to get Michael Cera and Bobbi Althoff in a room together is an evil genius and should probably be locked away...
Toronto's Pee Pee Poo Poo Man Is Getting His Own Movie
PUBLISHED Jan 25, 2024
In 2019, Toronto found itself in a shitty situation when a man travelled to university campuses across the city and dumped buckets of...