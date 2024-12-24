Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter case, stemming from the 2021 death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film Rust, has ended following the withdrawal of an appeal to a judge's order dismissing the case.

As Variety reports, special prosecutor Kari Morrissey announced yesterday (December 23) that she had withdrawn her appeal, with the Arizona attorney general's office saying that it "did not intend to exhaustively pursue the appeal on behalf of the prosecution."

Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter trial ran for three days before being dismissed by Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer. Baldwin's attorneys claimed that the prosecution had hidden evidence about ammunition that could have been relevant to the case.

Baldwin acknowledged the withdrawal of the appeal with a post on Instagram, sharing a photo of himself with the caption "Link in Bio," directing followers to reporting on the case's end by The New York Times.

Variety notes that Hutchins's family will pursue a civil case against Baldwin and the film's producers in state court in New Mexico.