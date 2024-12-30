Now that we've reached the no man's land between Christmas and the new year, we must shift our thoughts from the most wonderful time of the year to the bitter cold of going back to work. But fear not! Prime Video has you covered with a massive pile of titles to keep you occupied this January, whether it's dry or not.

January 1 brings a whopping 176 new titles, including all four seasons of The O.C., nine seasons of Suits and much, much more. January 2 offers another generous heaping, with Pirate Radio, The Time Traveler's Wife, The Duff and more arriving to aid your first-day-back slump.

Elsewhere throughout January, Prime Video will receive tons of PWHL and Tom Green content, a slew of Mrbeast shows and a few modern classics like Trainspotting, The Perks of Being a Wallflower and Chicago, among others.

Capping off the month in part is You're Cordially Invited, an Amazon Original comedy starring Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon. In it, they play competing family members involved in opposite weddings that were accidentally booked on the same day.

Check out the entire list of titles coming to Prime Video in January 2025 below, and see what other streamers like Netflix, Disney+, Paramount+, CBC Gem, MUBI and more have to offer.

January 1

Nightmare Pageant Moms

Lies My Babysitter Told

Cold Pursuit

Teen Spirit

Playmobil: The Movie

Midway

Mary Magdalene

Serenity

Mr. Wong, Detective

The People That Time Forgot

Belle Of The Yukon

Paris Blues

Undertow

Cast A Giant Shadow

Million Dollar Rip Off

Anti-Trust

Pioneer Woman

The Secret Of The Ice Cave

Eureka

Saved!

Gun Duel In Durango

Cutting Edge 4: Fire And Ice

Much Ado About Nothing

Deadly Intent

Shout At The Devil

Bobbie Jo And The Outlaw

Matewan

Jack Higgins' A Prayer For The Dying

Solarbabies

Doomed To Die

The Delinquents

The Golden Seal

Code 46

A Cold Wind In August

The Apple

The Final Alliance

Inspector Clouseau

Canadian Bacon

The Thomas Crown Affair

Return To Me

The Final Option

The Package

The Whales Of August

The Defiant Ones

Flying Devils

Dillinger

Patty Hearst

Bull Durham

Untamed Heart

The Ambulance

Kansas City Confidential

The Explosive Generation

Lars And The Real Girl

Six Degrees Of Separation

Tom Sawyer

Wuthering Heights

True Confessions

Riot On Sunset Strip

The Hunting Party

Mystic Pizza

Overboard

The Thomas Crown Affair

In The Heat: Grow Old Along With Me

The Belly Of An Architect

The Charge Of The Light Brigade

Autumn In New York

Billion Dollar Brain

The Killer Elite

From Hollywood To Deadwood

Crimewave

Deja Vu

The Berlin Affair

Robbers' Roost

Valerie

Amityville

The Dungeonmaster

Four Weddings And A Funeral

West Side Story

Yentl

Gas Pump Girls

Beat Street

Everything, Everything

Operation Bikini

In The Heat Of The Night: By Duty Bound

Invasion Of The Star Creatures

The Believers

Ride Out For Revenge

Some Like It Hot

Stoogemania

The Cutting Edge: Going For The Gold

Something Wild

Eye Of The Tiger

Love Or Money?

The Price

Wedding Daze

Who'll Stop The Rain?

The Longshot

Our Winning Season

Bolero

Wicker Park

Phantom Killer

The Heavenly Kid

The Happy Thieves

Overboard

Inside The Mafia

The Coca-Cola Kid

The January Man

Paths Of Glory

The Naked Cage

Romeo Is Bleeding

Arena

Nicholas Nickleby

We'll Never Have Paris

Valmont

Dangerous Game

Love Field

In The Heat: A Matter Of Justice

Snow White

Avenging Force

Bad Influence

A Guy Thing

New Year's Evil

The Secret Of Santa Vittoria

March Of The Wooden Soldiers

Sabaka

In The Heat: Give Me Your Life

The Man Who Loved Women

For Those Who Think Young

Space Probe Taurus

At First Sight

Moonstruck

Prancer

The Pope Of Greenwich Village

Lady Chatterley's Lover

Hell Drivers

The Octagon

Club Fed

Electra Glide In Blue

The Sun Is Also A Star

Walking Target

Act Of Vengeance

The Cutting Edge: Chasing The Dream

She-Devil

Pumpkin

Cast A Long Shadow

The Woman In Red

Cop

In The Heat: Who Was Geli Bendl?

Cattle Annie And Little Britches

Small Change

Moonlight And Valentino

Benny & Joon

The Cutting Edge

Man Of La Mancha

Heartbreakers

Warriors From Hell

Three Bad Sisters

Teen Witch

Valdez Is Coming

Suits S1-S9

Ingebrigtsen Born To Run (Exclusive Content)

The O.C. (Seasons 1–4)

The Speedway Murders

Surprised By Oxford

The 13th Chair

Thunderbolt

The Great Divide

The Mysterious Island

Marianne

Madame X

The Unholy Night

Whispers

Faith, Love & Pancakes

The Valiant

African Jim

PWHL: PWHL: Ottawa vs Toronto

January 2

The Rig S2 (Amazon Original)

The Brothers Grimm

The Eagle

American Hustle

Pirate Radio

The Time Traveler's Wife

Dear Frankie

Equilibrium

The Duff

Bullet To The Head

The Family

Valérian And The City Of A Thousand Planets

January 3

Dinner Club: Germany (Amazon Original)

Don Jediondo: "Recargando"

The Front Room

Elvis Presley: Shook Up

The Human Supremacist

NHL Coast to Coast (Amazon Original)

January 4

Oldest Bride's Maid

The Switch

Sarah's Blind

Man On Fire

Katangari Goes To Town

Overtime Elite: Next Up 5s

January 5

Starbuck

Monica La Mitraille

Ego Trip

January 6

Prime Monday Night Hockey: Canucks vs Canadiens

January 8

Tasokare Hotel

PWHL: PWHL: Ottawa vs New York

January 9

Miss You

On Call (Amazon Original)

Red Carpet VIP Al Tappeto (Amazon Original)

Infidelity

Mercury Plains

Cat's Meow

Haretaraiine (Exclusive Content)

Everything Must Go

Miss Potter

I Don't Know How She Does It

Unstable Fables Pigs & A Baby

Good Will Hunting

Hercules: The Legend Begins

January 10

LOL: Qui Rira Le Dernier? S3 (Amazon Original)

Ski Jumpers (Exclusive Content)

Ubel Blatt (Exclusive Content)

NHL Coast to Coast (Amazon Original)

January 11

Speak No Evil

Fear of God Athletics at City Reapers

ONE Fight Night 27: Tang vs. Abdullaev

January 12

My Internship In Canada

Sas Rogue Heroes Season 2 (Exclusive Content)

Sur Le Seuil

Sur Le Rythme

January 13

Italy Made With Love

Above And Beyond: The Story Of Cpl. William T. Perkins, Jr.

PMNH: Flames vs Blackhawks

January 14

Hellboy: The Crooked Man

January 15

The Beach House

Autumn Dreams

All Things Valentine

Retreat To You

Love Locks

Sweet Pecan Summer

Love In Store

Royally Ever After

True Love Blooms

Taking The Reins

Like Cats & Dogs

Mrbeast: I Survived 50 Hours In Antarctica

Mrbeast: Kids Vs 100 Adults For $500,000

Mrbeast: Survive 100 Days Trapped To Win $500,000

Mrbeast: Days Stranded On An Island

Mrbeast: Ages 1 – 100 Fight For $500,000

Mrbeast: I Spent 7 Days In Solitary Confinement

Mrbeast: World's Most Dangerous Trap!

Mrbeast: Worlds Deadliest Obstacle Course!

Mrbeast: I Saved 100 Dogs

Mrbeast: World's Deadliest Lazer Maze!

Mrbeast: In 10 Minutes This Room Will Explode

Mrbeast: Days Stranded In A Cave

Mrbeast: Survive 100 Days In A Circle, Win $500,000

Mrbeast: Face Your Biggest Fears To Win $800,000

Mrbeast: Men Vs Women Survive The Wilderness For $500,000

Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas

Tokyo Salad Bowl

Supernatural (Seasons 1–15)

PWHL: Toronto vs Ottawa

PWHL: Dear New York Sirens Fans

PWHL: Dear Boston Fleet Fans

PWHL: Dear PWHL Fans

PWHL: Dear Minnesota Frost Fans

PWHL: Dear Montréal Victoire Fans

PWHL: Dear Toronto Sceptres Fans

PWHL: Dear Ottawa Charge Fans

January 16

Unstoppable (Amazon Original)

The Calendar Killer (Amazon Original)

Paatal Lok Season 2 (Amazon Original)

Vilayat Buddha

Killer Elite

Chicago

Gangs Of New York

Gone Baby Gone

The Killing Room

Crossinger

The Iron Lady

American Gun

Lockout

The Faculty

Kinky Boots

The Children Act

Snitch

Florence Foster Jenkins

January 17

Missão Porto Seguro (Amazon Original)

La Liberación (Amazon Original)

LOL: Last One Laughing Norway Season 2 (Amazon Original)

LOL: Last One Laughing Netherland Season 3 (Amazon Original)

LOL: Last One Laughing Sweden Season 3 (Amazon Original)

LOL: Last One Laughing Poland Season 3 (Amazon Original)

LOL: Den Der Ler Sidst Denmark Season 2 (Amazon Original)

Los Tinelli

I Want To Talk

Molly-Mae: Behind It All (Exclusive Content)

Trainspotting

Greenberg

Universal Soldier: Regeneration

Stand Up Guys

The Go-Getter

Hesher

NHL Coast to Coast (Amazon Original)

January 18

Fear of God Athletics at Blue Checks

Jelly Fam at YNG Dreamerz

City Sessions: Franz Ferdinand

January 19

Mommy

January 20

PMNH: Lightning vs Maple Leafs

January 21

Mísion H2o

Blink Twice

Dead Sea

January 22

PWHL: Ottawa vs Minnesota

January 23

The Killer's Game

Harlem Season 3 (Amazon Original)

A Kind Of Madness (Amazon Original)

In The Mix

The Choice

Down A Dark Hall

I Still See You

Molly Of Denali Season 18

The Importance Of Being Earnest

The Silver Linings Playbook

January 24

This Is The Tom Green Documentary (Amazon Original)

Maria Pombo Season 4 (Exclusive Content)

Finding Nina

Dambe

NHL Coast to Coast (Amazon Original)

January 25

Diamond Doves at RWE

January 26

Omertà

January 27

PMNH: Canucks vs Blues

January 28

Tom Green: I Got A Mule! (Amazon Original)

January 29

PWHL: Toronto vs Minnesota

January 30

You're Cordially Invited (Amazon Original)

Letters To Juliet

Landline

Farce Of The Penguins

Begin Again

The Perks Of Being A Wallflower

The Details

Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom

What Doesn't Kill You

The Guard

Soul Men

January 31

Tom Green Country (Amazon Original)

Penthouse 77

Lee

NHL Coast to Coast (Amazon Original)