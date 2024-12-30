Here's Everything Coming to Prime Video in January 2025

Featuring 'The O.C.,' 'Trainspotting,' 'Suits,' 'You're Cordially Invited' and tons of Mrbeast

Photo: Glen Wilson, courtesy of Prime Video

BY Sydney BrasilPublished Dec 30, 2024

Now that we've reached the no man's land between Christmas and the new year, we must shift our thoughts from the most wonderful time of the year to the bitter cold of going back to work. But fear not! Prime Video has you covered with a massive pile of titles to keep you occupied this January, whether it's dry or not.

January 1 brings a whopping 176 new titles, including all four seasons of The O.C., nine seasons of Suits and much, much more. January 2 offers another generous heaping, with Pirate Radio, The Time Traveler's Wife, The Duff and more arriving to aid your first-day-back slump.

Elsewhere throughout January, Prime Video will receive tons of PWHL and Tom Green content, a slew of Mrbeast shows and a few modern classics like Trainspotting, The Perks of Being a Wallflower and Chicago, among others.

Capping off the month in part is You're Cordially Invited, an Amazon Original comedy starring Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon. In it, they play competing family members involved in opposite weddings that were accidentally booked on the same day. 

Check out the entire list of titles coming to Prime Video in January 2025 below, and see what other streamers like Netflix, Disney+, Paramount+, CBC Gem, MUBI and more have to offer.

January 1

Nightmare Pageant Moms 
Lies My Babysitter Told 
Cold Pursuit 
Teen Spirit 
Playmobil: The Movie
Midway
Mary Magdalene 
Serenity 
Mr. Wong, Detective
The People That Time Forgot 
Belle Of The Yukon 
Paris Blues 
Undertow
Cast A Giant Shadow 
Million Dollar Rip Off 
Anti-Trust
Pioneer Woman 
The Secret Of The Ice Cave 
Eureka 
Saved! 
Gun Duel In Durango 
Cutting Edge 4: Fire And Ice 
Much Ado About Nothing
Deadly Intent 
Shout At The Devil 
Bobbie Jo And The Outlaw 
Matewan 
Jack Higgins' A Prayer For The Dying
Solarbabies 
Doomed To Die 
The Delinquents 
The Golden Seal 
Code 46 
A Cold Wind In August 
The Apple 
The Final Alliance 
Inspector Clouseau 
Canadian Bacon
The Thomas Crown Affair 
Return To Me
The Final Option 
The Package
The Whales Of August 
The Defiant Ones 
Flying Devils 
Dillinger
Patty Hearst 
Bull Durham 
Untamed Heart
The Ambulance  
Kansas City Confidential 
The Explosive Generation 
Lars And The Real Girl 
Six Degrees Of Separation
Tom Sawyer 
Wuthering Heights 
True Confessions
Riot On Sunset Strip 
The Hunting Party
Mystic Pizza 
Overboard
The Thomas Crown Affair
In The Heat: Grow Old Along With Me 
The Belly Of An Architect 
The Charge Of The Light Brigade
Autumn In New York 
Billion Dollar Brain 
The Killer Elite
From Hollywood To Deadwood 
Crimewave 
Deja Vu 
The Berlin Affair 
Robbers' Roost 
Valerie 
Amityville
The Dungeonmaster 
Four Weddings And A Funeral
West Side Story
Yentl 
Gas Pump Girls 
Beat Street 
Everything, Everything
Operation Bikini 
In The Heat Of The Night: By Duty Bound 
Invasion Of The Star Creatures 
The Believers 
Ride Out For Revenge 
Some Like It Hot
Stoogemania 
The Cutting Edge: Going For The Gold
Something Wild
Eye Of The Tiger
Love Or Money? 
The Price
Wedding Daze
Who'll Stop The Rain? 
The Longshot 
Our Winning Season 
Bolero 
Wicker Park
Phantom Killer 
The Heavenly Kid 
The Happy Thieves 
Overboard
Inside The Mafia 
The Coca-Cola Kid 
The January Man
Paths Of Glory 
The Naked Cage 
Romeo Is Bleeding
Arena
Nicholas Nickleby 
We'll Never Have Paris 
Valmont 
Dangerous Game 
Love Field 
In The Heat: A Matter Of Justice 
Snow White 
Avenging Force 
Bad Influence
A Guy Thing
New Year's Evil 
The Secret Of Santa Vittoria 
March Of The Wooden Soldiers 
Sabaka 
In The Heat: Give Me Your Life
The Man Who Loved Women
For Those Who Think Young 
Space Probe Taurus 
At First Sight 
Moonstruck 
Prancer
The Pope Of Greenwich Village 
Lady Chatterley's Lover 
Hell Drivers 
The Octagon 
Club Fed 
Electra Glide In Blue
The Sun Is Also A Star 
Walking Target 
Act Of Vengeance 
The Cutting Edge: Chasing The Dream
She-Devil 
Pumpkin 
Cast A Long Shadow 
The Woman In Red
Cop 
In The Heat: Who Was Geli Bendl? 
Cattle Annie And Little Britches 
Small Change 
Moonlight And Valentino
Benny & Joon
The Cutting Edge
Man Of La Mancha 
Heartbreakers
Warriors From Hell 
Three Bad Sisters 
Teen Witch 
Valdez Is Coming 
Suits S1-S9 
Ingebrigtsen Born To Run (Exclusive Content)
The O.C. (Seasons 1–4)
The Speedway Murders 
Surprised By Oxford 
The 13th Chair 
Thunderbolt 
The Great Divide 
The Mysterious Island 
Marianne 
Madame X 
The Unholy Night 
Whispers 
Faith, Love & Pancakes 
The Valiant 
African Jim 
PWHL: PWHL: Ottawa vs Toronto

January 2

The Rig S2 (Amazon Original)
The Brothers Grimm 
The Eagle 
American Hustle 
Pirate Radio 
The Time Traveler's Wife 
Dear Frankie 
Equilibrium 
The Duff 
Bullet To The Head 
The Family 
Valérian And The City Of A Thousand Planets

January 3

Dinner Club: Germany (Amazon Original)
Don Jediondo: "Recargando" 
The Front Room
Elvis Presley: Shook Up 
The Human Supremacist 
NHL Coast to Coast (Amazon Original)

January 4

Oldest Bride's Maid 
The Switch 
Sarah's Blind 
Man On Fire
Katangari Goes To Town 
Overtime Elite: Next Up 5s

January 5

Starbuck 
Monica La Mitraille 
Ego Trip

January 6

Prime Monday Night Hockey: Canucks vs Canadiens

January 8

Tasokare Hotel
PWHL: PWHL: Ottawa vs New York

January 9

Miss You 
On Call (Amazon Original)
Red Carpet VIP Al Tappeto (Amazon Original)
Infidelity 
Mercury Plains 
Cat's Meow 
Haretaraiine (Exclusive Content)
Everything Must Go 
Miss Potter 
I Don't Know How She Does It 
Unstable Fables Pigs & A Baby 
Good Will Hunting 
Hercules: The Legend Begins

January 10

LOL: Qui Rira Le Dernier? S3 (Amazon Original)
Ski Jumpers (Exclusive Content)
Ubel Blatt (Exclusive Content)
NHL Coast to Coast (Amazon Original)

January 11

Speak No Evil 
Fear of God Athletics at City Reapers 
ONE Fight Night 27: Tang vs. Abdullaev

January 12

My Internship In Canada 
Sas Rogue Heroes Season 2 (Exclusive Content)
Sur Le Seuil 
Sur Le Rythme

January 13

Italy Made With Love
Above And Beyond: The Story Of Cpl. William T. Perkins, Jr. 
PMNH: Flames vs Blackhawks

January 14

Hellboy: The Crooked Man

January 15

The Beach House 
Autumn Dreams 
All Things Valentine 
Retreat To You 
Love Locks 
Sweet Pecan Summer 
Love In Store 
Royally Ever After
True Love Blooms 
Taking The Reins 
Like Cats & Dogs
Mrbeast: I Survived 50 Hours In Antarctica
Mrbeast: Kids Vs 100 Adults For $500,000 
Mrbeast: Survive 100 Days Trapped To Win $500,000
Mrbeast: Days Stranded On An Island
Mrbeast: Ages 1 – 100 Fight For $500,000 
Mrbeast: I Spent 7 Days In Solitary Confinement
Mrbeast: World's Most Dangerous Trap!
Mrbeast: Worlds Deadliest Obstacle Course! 
Mrbeast: I Saved 100 Dogs
Mrbeast: World's Deadliest Lazer Maze!
Mrbeast: In 10 Minutes This Room Will Explode
Mrbeast: Days Stranded In A Cave
Mrbeast: Survive 100 Days In A Circle, Win $500,000 
Mrbeast: Face Your Biggest Fears To Win $800,000 
Mrbeast: Men Vs Women Survive The Wilderness For $500,000
Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas
Tokyo Salad Bowl
Supernatural (Seasons 1–15)
PWHL: Toronto vs Ottawa 
PWHL: Dear New York Sirens Fans 
PWHL: Dear Boston Fleet Fans 
PWHL: Dear PWHL Fans 
PWHL: Dear Minnesota Frost Fans 
PWHL: Dear Montréal Victoire Fans 
PWHL: Dear Toronto Sceptres Fans 
PWHL: Dear Ottawa Charge Fans

January 16

Unstoppable (Amazon Original)
The Calendar Killer (Amazon Original)
Paatal Lok Season 2 (Amazon Original)
Vilayat Buddha 
Killer Elite 
Chicago 
Gangs Of New York 
Gone Baby Gone 
The Killing Room 
Crossinger 
The Iron Lady 
American Gun 
Lockout 
The Faculty 
Kinky Boots 
The Children Act 
Snitch 
Florence Foster Jenkins

January 17

Missão Porto Seguro (Amazon Original)
La Liberación (Amazon Original)
LOL: Last One Laughing Norway Season 2 (Amazon Original)
LOL: Last One Laughing Netherland Season 3 (Amazon Original)
LOL: Last One Laughing Sweden Season 3 (Amazon Original)
LOL: Last One Laughing Poland Season 3 (Amazon Original)
LOL: Den Der Ler Sidst Denmark Season 2 (Amazon Original)
Los Tinelli
I Want To Talk 
Molly-Mae: Behind It All (Exclusive Content)
Trainspotting 
Greenberg 
Universal Soldier: Regeneration 
Stand Up Guys 
The Go-Getter 
Hesher 
NHL Coast to Coast (Amazon Original)

January 18

Fear of God Athletics at Blue Checks 
Jelly Fam at YNG Dreamerz 
City Sessions: Franz Ferdinand

January 19

Mommy

January 20

PMNH: Lightning vs Maple Leafs

January 21

Mísion H2o 
Blink Twice 
Dead Sea

January 22

PWHL: Ottawa vs Minnesota

January 23

The Killer's Game
Harlem Season 3 (Amazon Original)
A Kind Of Madness (Amazon Original)
In The Mix 
The Choice 
Down A Dark Hall 
I Still See You 
Molly Of Denali Season 18 
The Importance Of Being Earnest 
The Silver Linings Playbook

January 24

This Is The Tom Green Documentary (Amazon Original)
Maria Pombo Season 4 (Exclusive Content)
Finding Nina 
Dambe 
NHL Coast to Coast (Amazon Original)

January 25

Diamond Doves at RWE

January 26

Omertà

January 27

PMNH: Canucks vs Blues

January 28

Tom Green: I Got A Mule! (Amazon Original)

January 29

PWHL: Toronto vs Minnesota

January 30

You're Cordially Invited (Amazon Original)
Letters To Juliet 
Landline 
Farce Of The Penguins 
Begin Again 
The Perks Of Being A Wallflower
The Details 
Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom 
What Doesn't Kill You 
The Guard 
Soul Men

January 31

Tom Green Country (Amazon Original)
Penthouse 77
Lee 
NHL Coast to Coast (Amazon Original)

FilmNewsTVPrime VideoNext on Streaming

Latest Coverage

More Latest Coverage