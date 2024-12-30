Now that we've reached the no man's land between Christmas and the new year, we must shift our thoughts from the most wonderful time of the year to the bitter cold of going back to work. But fear not! Prime Video has you covered with a massive pile of titles to keep you occupied this January, whether it's dry or not.
January 1 brings a whopping 176 new titles, including all four seasons of The O.C., nine seasons of Suits and much, much more. January 2 offers another generous heaping, with Pirate Radio, The Time Traveler's Wife, The Duff and more arriving to aid your first-day-back slump.
Elsewhere throughout January, Prime Video will receive tons of PWHL and Tom Green content, a slew of Mrbeast shows and a few modern classics like Trainspotting, The Perks of Being a Wallflower and Chicago, among others.
Capping off the month in part is You're Cordially Invited, an Amazon Original comedy starring Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon. In it, they play competing family members involved in opposite weddings that were accidentally booked on the same day.
Check out the entire list of titles coming to Prime Video in January 2025 below, and see what other streamers like Netflix, Disney+, Paramount+, CBC Gem, MUBI and more have to offer.
January 1
Nightmare Pageant Moms
Lies My Babysitter Told
Cold Pursuit
Teen Spirit
Playmobil: The Movie
Midway
Mary Magdalene
Serenity
Mr. Wong, Detective
The People That Time Forgot
Belle Of The Yukon
Paris Blues
Undertow
Cast A Giant Shadow
Million Dollar Rip Off
Anti-Trust
Pioneer Woman
The Secret Of The Ice Cave
Eureka
Saved!
Gun Duel In Durango
Cutting Edge 4: Fire And Ice
Much Ado About Nothing
Deadly Intent
Shout At The Devil
Bobbie Jo And The Outlaw
Matewan
Jack Higgins' A Prayer For The Dying
Solarbabies
Doomed To Die
The Delinquents
The Golden Seal
Code 46
A Cold Wind In August
The Apple
The Final Alliance
Inspector Clouseau
Canadian Bacon
The Thomas Crown Affair
Return To Me
The Final Option
The Package
The Whales Of August
The Defiant Ones
Flying Devils
Dillinger
Patty Hearst
Bull Durham
Untamed Heart
The Ambulance
Kansas City Confidential
The Explosive Generation
Lars And The Real Girl
Six Degrees Of Separation
Tom Sawyer
Wuthering Heights
True Confessions
Riot On Sunset Strip
The Hunting Party
Mystic Pizza
Overboard
The Thomas Crown Affair
In The Heat: Grow Old Along With Me
The Belly Of An Architect
The Charge Of The Light Brigade
Autumn In New York
Billion Dollar Brain
The Killer Elite
From Hollywood To Deadwood
Crimewave
Deja Vu
The Berlin Affair
Robbers' Roost
Valerie
Amityville
The Dungeonmaster
Four Weddings And A Funeral
West Side Story
Yentl
Gas Pump Girls
Beat Street
Everything, Everything
Operation Bikini
In The Heat Of The Night: By Duty Bound
Invasion Of The Star Creatures
The Believers
Ride Out For Revenge
Some Like It Hot
Stoogemania
The Cutting Edge: Going For The Gold
Something Wild
Eye Of The Tiger
Love Or Money?
The Price
Wedding Daze
Who'll Stop The Rain?
The Longshot
Our Winning Season
Bolero
Wicker Park
Phantom Killer
The Heavenly Kid
The Happy Thieves
Overboard
Inside The Mafia
The Coca-Cola Kid
The January Man
Paths Of Glory
The Naked Cage
Romeo Is Bleeding
Arena
Nicholas Nickleby
We'll Never Have Paris
Valmont
Dangerous Game
Love Field
In The Heat: A Matter Of Justice
Snow White
Avenging Force
Bad Influence
A Guy Thing
New Year's Evil
The Secret Of Santa Vittoria
March Of The Wooden Soldiers
Sabaka
In The Heat: Give Me Your Life
The Man Who Loved Women
For Those Who Think Young
Space Probe Taurus
At First Sight
Moonstruck
Prancer
The Pope Of Greenwich Village
Lady Chatterley's Lover
Hell Drivers
The Octagon
Club Fed
Electra Glide In Blue
The Sun Is Also A Star
Walking Target
Act Of Vengeance
The Cutting Edge: Chasing The Dream
She-Devil
Pumpkin
Cast A Long Shadow
The Woman In Red
Cop
In The Heat: Who Was Geli Bendl?
Cattle Annie And Little Britches
Small Change
Moonlight And Valentino
Benny & Joon
The Cutting Edge
Man Of La Mancha
Heartbreakers
Warriors From Hell
Three Bad Sisters
Teen Witch
Valdez Is Coming
Suits S1-S9
Ingebrigtsen Born To Run (Exclusive Content)
The O.C. (Seasons 1–4)
The Speedway Murders
Surprised By Oxford
The 13th Chair
Thunderbolt
The Great Divide
The Mysterious Island
Marianne
Madame X
The Unholy Night
Whispers
Faith, Love & Pancakes
The Valiant
African Jim
PWHL: PWHL: Ottawa vs Toronto
January 2
The Rig S2 (Amazon Original)
The Brothers Grimm
The Eagle
American Hustle
Pirate Radio
The Time Traveler's Wife
Dear Frankie
Equilibrium
The Duff
Bullet To The Head
The Family
Valérian And The City Of A Thousand Planets
January 3
Dinner Club: Germany (Amazon Original)
Don Jediondo: "Recargando"
The Front Room
Elvis Presley: Shook Up
The Human Supremacist
NHL Coast to Coast (Amazon Original)
January 4
Oldest Bride's Maid
The Switch
Sarah's Blind
Man On Fire
Katangari Goes To Town
Overtime Elite: Next Up 5s
January 5
Starbuck
Monica La Mitraille
Ego Trip
January 6
Prime Monday Night Hockey: Canucks vs Canadiens
January 8
Tasokare Hotel
PWHL: PWHL: Ottawa vs New York
January 9
Miss You
On Call (Amazon Original)
Red Carpet VIP Al Tappeto (Amazon Original)
Infidelity
Mercury Plains
Cat's Meow
Haretaraiine (Exclusive Content)
Everything Must Go
Miss Potter
I Don't Know How She Does It
Unstable Fables Pigs & A Baby
Good Will Hunting
Hercules: The Legend Begins
January 10
LOL: Qui Rira Le Dernier? S3 (Amazon Original)
Ski Jumpers (Exclusive Content)
Ubel Blatt (Exclusive Content)
NHL Coast to Coast (Amazon Original)
January 11
Speak No Evil
Fear of God Athletics at City Reapers
ONE Fight Night 27: Tang vs. Abdullaev
January 12
My Internship In Canada
Sas Rogue Heroes Season 2 (Exclusive Content)
Sur Le Seuil
Sur Le Rythme
January 13
Italy Made With Love
Above And Beyond: The Story Of Cpl. William T. Perkins, Jr.
PMNH: Flames vs Blackhawks
January 14
Hellboy: The Crooked Man
January 15
The Beach House
Autumn Dreams
All Things Valentine
Retreat To You
Love Locks
Sweet Pecan Summer
Love In Store
Royally Ever After
True Love Blooms
Taking The Reins
Like Cats & Dogs
Mrbeast: I Survived 50 Hours In Antarctica
Mrbeast: Kids Vs 100 Adults For $500,000
Mrbeast: Survive 100 Days Trapped To Win $500,000
Mrbeast: Days Stranded On An Island
Mrbeast: Ages 1 – 100 Fight For $500,000
Mrbeast: I Spent 7 Days In Solitary Confinement
Mrbeast: World's Most Dangerous Trap!
Mrbeast: Worlds Deadliest Obstacle Course!
Mrbeast: I Saved 100 Dogs
Mrbeast: World's Deadliest Lazer Maze!
Mrbeast: In 10 Minutes This Room Will Explode
Mrbeast: Days Stranded In A Cave
Mrbeast: Survive 100 Days In A Circle, Win $500,000
Mrbeast: Face Your Biggest Fears To Win $800,000
Mrbeast: Men Vs Women Survive The Wilderness For $500,000
Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas
Tokyo Salad Bowl
Supernatural (Seasons 1–15)
PWHL: Toronto vs Ottawa
PWHL: Dear New York Sirens Fans
PWHL: Dear Boston Fleet Fans
PWHL: Dear PWHL Fans
PWHL: Dear Minnesota Frost Fans
PWHL: Dear Montréal Victoire Fans
PWHL: Dear Toronto Sceptres Fans
PWHL: Dear Ottawa Charge Fans
January 16
Unstoppable (Amazon Original)
The Calendar Killer (Amazon Original)
Paatal Lok Season 2 (Amazon Original)
Vilayat Buddha
Killer Elite
Chicago
Gangs Of New York
Gone Baby Gone
The Killing Room
Crossinger
The Iron Lady
American Gun
Lockout
The Faculty
Kinky Boots
The Children Act
Snitch
Florence Foster Jenkins
January 17
Missão Porto Seguro (Amazon Original)
La Liberación (Amazon Original)
LOL: Last One Laughing Norway Season 2 (Amazon Original)
LOL: Last One Laughing Netherland Season 3 (Amazon Original)
LOL: Last One Laughing Sweden Season 3 (Amazon Original)
LOL: Last One Laughing Poland Season 3 (Amazon Original)
LOL: Den Der Ler Sidst Denmark Season 2 (Amazon Original)
Los Tinelli
I Want To Talk
Molly-Mae: Behind It All (Exclusive Content)
Trainspotting
Greenberg
Universal Soldier: Regeneration
Stand Up Guys
The Go-Getter
Hesher
NHL Coast to Coast (Amazon Original)
January 18
Fear of God Athletics at Blue Checks
Jelly Fam at YNG Dreamerz
City Sessions: Franz Ferdinand
January 19
Mommy
January 20
PMNH: Lightning vs Maple Leafs
January 21
Mísion H2o
Blink Twice
Dead Sea
January 22
PWHL: Ottawa vs Minnesota
January 23
The Killer's Game
Harlem Season 3 (Amazon Original)
A Kind Of Madness (Amazon Original)
In The Mix
The Choice
Down A Dark Hall
I Still See You
Molly Of Denali Season 18
The Importance Of Being Earnest
The Silver Linings Playbook
January 24
This Is The Tom Green Documentary (Amazon Original)
Maria Pombo Season 4 (Exclusive Content)
Finding Nina
Dambe
NHL Coast to Coast (Amazon Original)
January 25
Diamond Doves at RWE
January 26
Omertà
January 27
PMNH: Canucks vs Blues
January 28
Tom Green: I Got A Mule! (Amazon Original)
January 29
PWHL: Toronto vs Minnesota
January 30
You're Cordially Invited (Amazon Original)
Letters To Juliet
Landline
Farce Of The Penguins
Begin Again
The Perks Of Being A Wallflower
The Details
Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom
What Doesn't Kill You
The Guard
Soul Men
January 31
Tom Green Country (Amazon Original)
Penthouse 77
Lee
NHL Coast to Coast (Amazon Original)