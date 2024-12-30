It seems like Charli XCX might be done with music — for a while, anyway. The pop star had an absolutely massive year with the culture-shifting BRAT (our second favourite album of the year), and in the album's wake, she's mentioned more than once her desire to step away from music and into the world of film.

Not one to bluff, she's since been cast in several upcoming films, including a film "loosely inspired by the Joan of Arc story" and a new Gregg Araki joint.

And if you're at all curious about Charli's taste in films, you're in luck — this past weekend, her private Letterboxd account was leaked in either a sneaky fan move or a calculated bit of branding. Either way, it's now yours to read.

Charli's favourite films are listed as Charlie's Angels (again, great branding), The Addiction, Bride of Frankenstein, and Céline and Julie Go Boating.

Of the new Timothée Chalamet-starring A Complete Unknown, she wrote, "there were a lot of songs in this!" while her review of The Tragedy of Macbeth was simply, "watched this whilst george built lego."

Her review of 2013's Jonathan Glazer-directed Under the Skin notes that she wants to "make next album w mica levi," which would be truly incredible.

Her account says she's watched a total of 210 films to date, which is pretty impressive for someone who was also running the most influential album campaign of the year.