The first week of the new year can be a slap back into reality, whether we are ready for it or not. As we recover from the holidays and adjust back to real life, MUBI is kicking off the new year with six new titles coming to the streamer so you can fulfill any 2025 streaming New Year's resolutions.

January begins with the arrival of four new titles, including Joachim Trier's The Worst Person in the World and thrillers The Protagonists, First Reformed and The Neon Demon.

The first month of 2025 is also a month of firsts for MUBI, marking the streaming premiere of documentary Pepe on January 10 and drama Close Your Eyes on January 17.

Check out all of the new arrivals to MUBI below, and find out what Paramount+, Disney+, Netflix and Prime Video have to offer this month here.



January 1

The Worst Person in the World

The Protagonists

The Neon Demon

First Reformed

January 10

Pepe

January 17

Close Your Eyes



