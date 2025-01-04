Filmmaker Jeff Baena has died at the age of 47. According to police [via TMZ], he died by suicide and was found on Friday morning (January 3).

Baena directed and wrote the films Life After Beth (2014), Joshy (2016), The Little Hours (2017), Horse Girl (2020) and Spin Me Round (2022). He also wrote 2004's I Heart Huckabees.

He was married to actor Aubrey Plaza. They married in 2020 after nearly a decade of dating.

In his early career, Baena worked under directors Robert Zemeckis and David O. Russell. The latter collaboration led to him co-writing I Heart Huckabees alongside Russell, who also directed the film.