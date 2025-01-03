Sean Combs, a.k.a. Diddy, was indicted on racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges and accused of sexual assault multiple times in 2024, with the rapper/producer awaiting a criminal trial set for May in New York while he remains in custody. He maintains his not-guilty plea, and now, a Peacock documentary seeks to investigate the story.

"Sean Combs is a monster," we hear in the first line of the trailer for Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy, which features interviews with Combs's bodyguard, intern, makeup artist, producer and more, who are seemingly set to discuss the rapper's "Puffy parties," as well as his alleged predatory behaviour toward underage girls.

The doc is set to arrive on January 14. Watch the trailer below.