Watch Post Malone Tattoo a Penis on Steve-O's Face

Earlier this month, Steve-O announced that he would celebrate his 50th birthday by having Post Malone tattoo a penis on his face at Bonnaroo 2024 — and you better believe the Jackass star followed through.

TMZ has published video of the two getting together for the NSFW tattoo appointment before Post Malone's headlining festival performance Friday evening (June 14).

Starting "with the balls," as his subject suggests, Posty turns in a deftly detailed piece. Steve-O shares that the tattoo, which he's had on his mind for some time now, is something of a test to "find out how long I last before I tap out and get it lasered off."

It's not the first time Post Malone has tattooed Steve-O. The two first inked one another in 2022, going for matching "Ghost Malone" tattoos (which also had a phallic element to them).

Next month, Post Malone headlines Festival d'été de Québec 2024.