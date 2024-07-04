No one could ever doubt Steve-O's commitment to the bit. He just got a penis tattooed on his face by Post Malone, and now the Jackass prankster has revealed that he plans to get breast implants — for the jokes, of course.

"I came up with the idea a few years ago to get a boob job and just film a bunch of legitimately funny hidden camera pranks with me in disguise, in various disguises, and then revealing who I actually am, and just funny endurance stunts and whatever," he said on the X5 Podcast.

He said they're going be "D-cup" breasts, and he will keep them in for "max two months." He's apparently spoken with doctors already, and the whole thing has been "confirmed" to be happening. "I spoke with the doctors, and I said to them candidly, 'The one thing I'm really freaked out about and bummed out about and would back out of this over is if I'm just gonna be a mess afterwards,'" Steve-O said. He added that the surgery will be taking place soon, although they bleeped out the exact date.

He praised his own level of commitment to doing outrageous stunts: "I've been so particularly in love with that idea because the comedy, the opportunity for comedy, I believe is absolutely there, and it's like the quintessential Steve-O — that level of commitment."

Steve-O shared a short clip of the interview on Instagram, writing, "I said way more in this interview than I should have, but fuck it! My life is about to get properly crazy." Watch it below.