Watch All Four Man Ray Films Restored 100 Years After Their Release in 'Return to Reason' Trailer

Paris-via-Philadelphia visual artist and filmmaker Man Ray released his largely improvised first film in 1923, and to celebrate the 100-year anniversary of an industry pioneer's introduction to movies, Janus Films has compiled restored versions of all his films into an anthology titled Return to Reason.

An anglicized ode to the title of his first movie, Le Retour à la raison, the 4K restoration project will also feature the three other films he made during the 1920s: Emak Bakia (1926), L'Étoile de mer (1928) and Les Mystères du château de Dé (1929).

Jim Jarmusch and Carter Logan of NYC rock band SQÜRL produced an original score spanning all four films in Return to Reason.

The anthology film will hit theatres across Canada on May 24 and run until July 1 in Winnipeg, Montreal, Quebec City, Edmonton, Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver.

For further scheduling and theatre information, check out Return to Reason's page on Films We Like here and, in the meantime, watch the trailer below as we await the film's impending theatrical release.