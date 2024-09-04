The forthcoming animated series based on Stephenie Meyer's Twilight saga has been given a straight-to-series order at Netflix.

Variety reports that the new adaptation, to be developed by the streamer, will be based on Meyer's 2020 novel Midnight Sun — a retelling of the first Twilight novel from the perspective of Edward Cullen, as opposed to Bella Swan.

The outlet adds that Meyer will serve as an executive producer on the series alongside writer and executive producer Sinead Daly (The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Raised by Wolves, The Get Down).

Additional exec producers include Erik Feig, Samie Kim Falvey, Meghan Hibbett, Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen.

Meyer's series of Twilight novels — Twilight, New Moon, Eclipse and Breaking Dawn — were previously adapted into a film franchise starring Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner.

It has yet to be confirmed if any of that trio will reprise voice roles for their characters in the forthcoming TV adaptation.

The five Twilight films were released between 2008 and 2012, grossing over $3 billion at the global box office collectively.

Catch up on what's coming to Netflix Canada in September 2024.