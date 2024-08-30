I know summer's not technically over for a few more weeks, but there's definitely something autumnal in the air. While you might soon be in more of a studying mood, there will still be plenty of TV distractions waiting for you over at Netflix this September (and Prime Video, MUBI, Disney+ and Paramount+, of course).
As always, a dense drop of content comes on the first, with Miss Congeniality, Jurassic World: Dominion, The Stepfather, and a trio of Fast & Furious movies ushering in the new month. We're also getting The Babadook ahead of spooky season on the 4th, some instalments of Naruto Next Generations on the 7th, a handful each of Pitch Perfect and Purge flicks on the 16th, and some Star Trek titles toward the end of the month.
Netflix's big offerings in September are the new season of Emily in Paris, plus a pair of documentaries featuring Bill Gates and Will Ferrell, respectively. Also, Seth Cohen and Veronica Mars cross over for an original rom-com called Nobody Wants This.
The end of the month will bid adieu to a few instalments of Final Destination, Jurassic Park and Saw. Check out the comings and goings for the month ahead below.
September 1
5 Centimeters Per Second
The Black Phone
BLUE GIANT
Fast & Furious
The Fast and the Furious
The Fate of the Furious
The Fog
Inside Man: Most Wanted
Jurassic World: Dominion
Miss Congeniality
The Stepfather
Young Sheldon: Season 7
September 2
2 Fast 2 Furious
Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef
Magic Mike's Last Dance
September 3
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
Last One Standing: Season 3
Phil Wang: Wang in There, Baby!
Untold: Hope Solo vs. U.S. Soccer
September 4
The Babadook
Outlast: Season 2
Prison Break: Seasons 1–5
September 5
Apollo 13: Survival
Caught in the Web: The Murders Behind Zona Divas
Fast Five
The Perfect Couple
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run
September 6
Disco, Ibiza, Locomía
Fast & Furious 6
Rebel Ridge
Selling Sunset: Season 8
September 7
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Kara Actuation
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Mujina Gang
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Vessel
Furious 7
September 8
The Day After Tomorrow
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2
September 9
Hot Wheels Let's Race: Season 2
September 10
Ahir Shah: Ends
Jack Whitehall: Fatherhood with My Father
September 11
Boxer
The Circle: Season 7
Dredd
Technoboys
September 12
Ángel Di María: Breaking Down the Wall
Billionaire Island
Emily in Paris: Season 4 Part 2
Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter
Midnight at the Pera Palace: Season 2
September 13
Officer Black Belt
Sector 36
Uglies
September 15
19-2: Seasons 1–4
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
Escape Room
The Happytime Murders
September 16
CoComelon: Season 11
Pitch Perfect
Pitch Perfect 2
Pitch Perfect 3
The First Purge
The Purge
The Purge: Anarchy
The Purge: Election Year
September 17
Culinary Class Wars
Live from the Other Side with Tyler Henry
September 18
Envious
What's Next? The Future with Bill Gates
September 19
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Queen of Villains
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Twilight of the Gods
September 20
His Three Daughters
KLASS 95: The Power of Beauty
The Resident: Seasons 1–6
September 26
A True Gentleman
Everything Calls for Salvation: Season 2
Grey's Anatomy: Season 20
Nobody Wants This
Star Trek
Star Trek Beyond
Star Trek Into Darkness
September 27
Lisabi: The Uprising
Rez Ball
We Were Kings
Will & Harper
September 30
Door Mouse
Leaving Netflix
Great News: Seasons 1–2 (September 27)
Final Destination (September 30)
Final Destination 2 (September 30)
The Final Destination (September 30)
The Forever Purge (September 30)
How to Get Away with Murder: Seasons 1–6 (September 30)
Jigsaw (September 30)
Jurassic World (September 30)
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (September 30)
Saw III (September 30)
Saw VI (September 30)