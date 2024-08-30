I know summer's not technically over for a few more weeks, but there's definitely something autumnal in the air. While you might soon be in more of a studying mood, there will still be plenty of TV distractions waiting for you over at Netflix this September (and Prime Video, MUBI, Disney+ and Paramount+, of course).

As always, a dense drop of content comes on the first, with Miss Congeniality, Jurassic World: Dominion, The Stepfather, and a trio of Fast & Furious movies ushering in the new month. We're also getting The Babadook ahead of spooky season on the 4th, some instalments of Naruto Next Generations on the 7th, a handful each of Pitch Perfect and Purge flicks on the 16th, and some Star Trek titles toward the end of the month.

Netflix's big offerings in September are the new season of Emily in Paris, plus a pair of documentaries featuring Bill Gates and Will Ferrell, respectively. Also, Seth Cohen and Veronica Mars cross over for an original rom-com called Nobody Wants This.

The end of the month will bid adieu to a few instalments of Final Destination, Jurassic Park and Saw. Check out the comings and goings for the month ahead below.

September 1

5 Centimeters Per Second

The Black Phone

BLUE GIANT

Fast & Furious

The Fast and the Furious

The Fate of the Furious

The Fog

Inside Man: Most Wanted

Jurassic World: Dominion

Miss Congeniality

The Stepfather

Young Sheldon: Season 7

September 2

2 Fast 2 Furious

Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef

Magic Mike's Last Dance

September 3

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Last One Standing: Season 3

Phil Wang: Wang in There, Baby!

Untold: Hope Solo vs. U.S. Soccer

September 4

The Babadook

Outlast: Season 2

Prison Break: Seasons 1–5

September 5

Apollo 13: Survival

Caught in the Web: The Murders Behind Zona Divas

Fast Five

The Perfect Couple

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

September 6

Disco, Ibiza, Locomía

Fast & Furious 6

Rebel Ridge

Selling Sunset: Season 8

September 7

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Kara Actuation

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Mujina Gang

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Vessel

Furious 7

September 8

The Day After Tomorrow

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2

September 9

Hot Wheels Let's Race: Season 2

September 10

Ahir Shah: Ends

Jack Whitehall: Fatherhood with My Father

September 11

Boxer

The Circle: Season 7

Dredd

Technoboys

September 12

Ángel Di María: Breaking Down the Wall

Billionaire Island

Emily in Paris: Season 4 Part 2

Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter

Midnight at the Pera Palace: Season 2

September 13

Officer Black Belt

Sector 36

Uglies

September 15

19-2: Seasons 1–4

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

Escape Room

The Happytime Murders

September 16

CoComelon: Season 11

Pitch Perfect

Pitch Perfect 2

Pitch Perfect 3

The First Purge

The Purge

The Purge: Anarchy

The Purge: Election Year

September 17

Culinary Class Wars

Live from the Other Side with Tyler Henry

September 18

Envious

What's Next? The Future with Bill Gates

September 19

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Queen of Villains

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Twilight of the Gods

September 20

His Three Daughters

KLASS 95: The Power of Beauty

The Resident: Seasons 1–6

September 26

A True Gentleman

Everything Calls for Salvation: Season 2

Grey's Anatomy: Season 20

Nobody Wants This

Star Trek

Star Trek Beyond

Star Trek Into Darkness

September 27

Lisabi: The Uprising

Rez Ball

We Were Kings

Will & Harper

September 30

Door Mouse

Leaving Netflix

Great News: Seasons 1–2 (September 27)

Final Destination (September 30)

Final Destination 2 (September 30)

The Final Destination (September 30)

The Forever Purge (September 30)

How to Get Away with Murder: Seasons 1–6 (September 30)

Jigsaw (September 30)

Jurassic World (September 30)

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (September 30)

Saw III (September 30)

Saw VI (September 30)

