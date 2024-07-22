It's been a big few months for the Simpsons oracle, as a three-eyed fish and a Cypress Hill/London Symphony Orchestra collab have now both seen the light of day. The never-ending streak now continues with Kamala Harris's bid for US President, for which writer Al Jean is taking credit.

The Vice President revealed her BRAT-themed campaign yesterday, making for a pretty decent day to be on Twitter X for once, if only for the memes. Jean also took to Elon Musk's hellsite to voice his thoughts, pointing to Season 11, Episode 17 of The Simpsons.

The episode — titled "Bart to the Future" — flashes to a future in the show's timeline where Lisa becomes "the first straight female president of the United States." This garnered attention when Harris wore a similar outfit to Lisa's to Joe Biden's inauguration, but Jean finds it relevant once again. "@TheSimpsons prediction I'm proud to be a part of," he tweeted.

Coincidentally, "Bart to the Future" is also the episode that predicted Donald Trump's presidency, but one can hope there's only one prediction allowed per real-life scenario.