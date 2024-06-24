'The Simpsons' Predicted Three-Eyed Fish

Exclaim! has once again become an Eye on Springfield segment, as Blinky from The Simpsons now has a real-life counterpart in Greenland.

The three-eyed fish was posted on r/interestingasfuck last week, and of course, it didn't take the Simpsons predictions truthers long to find it. "BLINKY!" the most upvoted comment reads.

For those who don't have Simpsons fun facts etched onto their brains, Blinky is the name of the three-eyed fish in Season 2, Episode 4, "Two Cars in Every Garage and Three Eyes on Every Fish." Bart catches Blinky while fishing — his mutation chalked up to nuclear waste from the power plant. Mr. Burns tries to cover it up by claiming that the mutation is a natural evolution in an attempt to become governor. After Marge serves Mr. Burns Blinky for dinner and he spits the fish out, he loses the election.

The Simpsons made another appearance in real life recently when an ancient sarcophagus with an image bearing a resemblance to Marge was unearthed. In the last year, the show has also proven to predict the OceanGate Titanic disaster and the French bedbug infestation.