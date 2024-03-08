Tenacious D Share "...Baby One More Time" Music Video with 'Kung Fu Panda 4' Cast

With Kung Fu Panda 4 potentially standing as Jack Black's last turn as everyone's favourite heroic panda Po, he's not pulling any punches when it comes to his zany red carpet antics (not that he ever has). The Tenacious D bandleader shared a music video from the film's premiere last night covering Britney Spears's "...Baby One More Time."

Starring Black and his Tenacious D bandmate Kyle Gass dressed to the nines, the video also features Kung Fu Panda 4 co-stars Bryan Cranston, Awkwafina, Ke Huy Quan, Dustin Hoffman and James Hong joining Black and Gass in their lip-syncing, dancing, kicking and overall good time.

Notably absent from the video — and the film's trailer — are Po's teammates in the Furious Five, voiced by Angelina Jolie, Seth Rogen, Lucy Liu, Jackie Chan and David Cross.

According to Black, who was an awards season favourite for his original track "Peaches" in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, the Spears cover will also be featured in Kung Fu Panda.

Watch the Kung Fu Panda 4 trailer here and check out Tenacious D's hilarious "...Baby One More Time" music video below.