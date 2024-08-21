While Adam Sandler just confirmed that her boyfriend Travis Kelce will be making a cameo in the Happy Gilmore sequel, Taylor Swift also has new cinematic plans up her sequin-encrusted sleeve: the pop star is reportedly working on a tell-all documentary about the cultural phenomenon and all-time highest-grossing Eras Tour, which just wrapped up its European and UK leg at London's Wembley Stadium last night (August 20).

"Taylor has been quietly filming behind the scenes of the Eras Tour since last year," a source told The Sun. "It will be a warts-and-all insight into the tour and the mechanics behind it, which will be fascinating for fans."

They added that the doc will see the pop star address the tragedies that have befallen the tour amid the fever-pitch of its popularity, including the recent murder of three young girls at a Swift-themed dance and yoga class in Southport, England, and the foiled terror plot that resulted in the cancellation of three sold-out concerts in Vienna, Austria. (Let's also not forget the fan who died at the concert in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, last year.) "It will be powerful and emotional, as well as an uplifting celebration of Taylor and her incredible fans."

The film is said to also cover the making of Swift's latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, which recounted her high-profile breakups with long-time partner Joe Alwyn and the 1975 edge-lord Matty Healy over a whopping 31 tracks on the double-album Anthology edition. Released in April, it has since received its own section of the concert.



Swift just released a behind-the-scenes music video for TTPD track "I Can Do It with a Broken Heart," which definitely supports the Swifties who pointed out on social media that filming seemed to be happening during the singer-songwriter's Wembley shows, as early inklings stemmed from her surprise entrance in a cleaning cart at the first of the five performances — her initial return to the stage after the terror threat in Vienna. Some attendees were also filmed outside the venue and asked to sign NDAs.

Of course, Swift's billion-dollar spectacle was already captured cinematically last year with the Sam Wrench-directed Eras Tour concert film — but it sounds like this project would be more along the lines of the 2020 Miss Americana Netflix documentary, which saw the artist tackle difficult subjects like disordered eating and the dangers of expressing her political opinions for the first time.

The pop star will now take a break from the road before the Eras Tour resumes with its final North American dates in late October, before coming to a close after its only Canadian concerts in Toronto and Vancouver later this year.