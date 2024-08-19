Last month, a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport, England, left three children dead and several others injured. Police apprehended a 17-year-old boy from Cardiff at the scene, and he's now been charged.

At the time, Swift released a statement sending her condolences to the families of the victims. Now, it seems she's invited some of those affected by the attack backstage for a meet-and-greet, making for what the young girls' mother described as a "magical night."

In a TikTok about the night in question, the girls' mother, Sami Foster, thanked Swift for the meet-and-greet at Wembley Stadium. "You drew stars around my scars," she wrote in the caption. "The biggest thankyou to @Taylor Swift and her mum for making the most magical night possible for us all 🫶🏻 thank you for bringing Hope & Autumn pure happiness last night & always."

In the video's slideshow of photos, one of the girls is wearing a bandage on her arm featuring the words, "You drew stars around my scars," a lyric from folklore's "cardigan."

After Swift's final Wembley show, she's closing out the Eras Tour with a North American run of multi-night stops in Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis, Toronto and Vancouver.

See Sami Foster's TikTok below.