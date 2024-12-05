For some, it's undoubtedly that interview clip where he said his favourite chick flick was Chicken Run; but one might suppose that, for most, Robert Pattinson remains the most associated with his starring role as Edward Cullen in the Twilight saga movies based on Stephenie Meyer's bestselling vampire novels.

Case in point: in a new interview with The New York Times, the actor revealed that, during a trip to the Caribbean earlier this year, an immigration officer confronted him about this very phenomenon at passport control. "Hey, you're the guy from Twilight," the stranger told Pattinson. "Why'd you stop acting?"

The actor — who has been in many other films, by the way — recalled not being sure how to respond in his conversation with the publication's Nick Haramis. "I was like... 'I'm Batman?'" The immigration officer just laughed, apparently.

Despite suffering numerous COVID-related delays (and the fact that he was making ambient electronic music while in costume), Pattinson's turn as the titular superhero in Matt Reeves's The Batman was generally considered a success. Reeves recently confirmed that filming on the sequel is set to begin next year, which is also when Bong Joon-ho's also-delayed sci-fi feature Mickey 17 — which Pattinson also stars in — is now scheduled to finally be released.

The last Twilight movie, Breaking Dawn - Part 2, came out more than a decade ago in 2012. Pattinson has put numerous other projects other his belt since then, including 2020's Tenet and The Devil All the Time, 2019's The Lighthouse and The King — need I go on? But yes, he undoubtedly does still have the skin of a killer, Bella.