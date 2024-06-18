Pop Stardom Is a Scream in the 'Smile 2' Trailer

Exclaim! named Parker Finn's Smile among the Best New Horror Films of 2022, and the first trailer for the film's sequel has now arrived.

Smile 2 stars Naomi Scott as pop star Skye Riley, who can't seem to escape the immensely creepy grin that its Sosie Bacon-led predecessor burned into our retinas last time around.

Naturally, these visions are having an impact on Scott's character's quest for global pop domination. An official synopsis reads as follows:

About to embark on a new world tour, global pop sensation Skye Riley (Naomi Scott) begins experiencing increasingly terrifying and inexplicable events. Overwhelmed by the escalating horrors and the pressures of fame, Skye is forced to face her dark past to regain control of her life before it spirals out of control.

Written and directed by Finn, the film also stars Lukas Gage, Rosemarie DeWitt, Kyle Gallner, Ray Nicholson, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Peter Jacobson, Raúl Castillo and Dylan Gelula.

Smile 2 hits theatres October 18. Revisit Exclaim!'s list of the 10 Most Sinister Smiles in Film History.