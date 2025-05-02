Lorde's IUD Isn't a Strong Enough Contraceptive for This Week's Funny Music Memes: May 2, 2025

Image via @MaggotActor69 on X

BY Exclaim! StaffPublished May 2, 2025

It's gonna be May! It's the beginning of Virgin Summer! These week's funny music memes are so whoa, including 19th century urchin Benson Boone, Davids both Byrne and Lynch, and a bare-knuckle brawl between James Murphy and the Dare.

@fruit_bythe_foot it's not happening @soph ♬ Ankles - Lucy Dacus
@onthevergealways the difference is people actually liked brendon urie's music for a while before they started hating on him #fyp #bensoonboone #brendonurie #industryplant #panicatthedisco #yeemo #ryanross ♬ original sound - ryropera
@thegmanshow I don't think Sean Paul knows them either #fyp ♬ original sound - 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 The Gman Show
@littlelatinalina

my favorite past time tbh

♬ Jaws Main Theme (From "Jaws") - Geek Music
@junkee

♬ What Was That - Lorde
@lily0e Happy Lesbian visibility week to Lorde #wlw #lorde #lesbian #lesbianvisibilityweek ♬ What Was That - Lorde
ComedyFeaturesMemes of the Week

Latest Coverage

More Latest Coverage