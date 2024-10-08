James Mangold's Timothée Chalamet-starring Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown, is arriving this Christmas, and it's still unclear whether it'll be a total flop or not.

The world of shiny, big-budget musician biopics has largely been a mess over the last decade or so (Back to Black anyone? Bohemian Rhapsody?), and the hype around A Complete Unknown feels more about discovering whether it'll be terrible than any genuine excitement. But maybe that's just me!

Today we get another chance to scrutinize the thing before it arrives — a new, longer trailer has dropped, in which we get to see more of Chalamet as Dylan, Elle Fanning (her involvement feels like a good sign, at least you know those parts will be well-acted) as Sylvie Russo, Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez and Edward Norton as Pete Seeger.

This trailer gives us some love triangle and some Johnny Cash (played by Boyd Holbrook), plus lots of Chalamet on a motorcycle, which seems like some major foreshadowing to Dylan's infamous 1966 motorcycle crash.

I still don't think I buy Chalamet as Dylan, but it doesn't look too shabby! We'll have to wait until the holidays to know for sure, I guess. Check out the trailer below.



