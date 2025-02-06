A revival of Joss Whedon's Buffy the Vampire Slayer is said to be nearing pilot order at Hulu, with original star Sarah Michelle Gellar set to return in the titular role and Nomadland director/"lifelong Buffy fan" Chloé Zhao attached to lead the project.

UPDATE (2/6 3:45 p.m. ET): Gellar herself has confirmed the news in a statement posted to Instagram:

Three years ago, I got a call from my dear friend and mentor, Gail Berman. She told me that she wanted me to sit down with Chloé Zhao to hear her take on a potential "Buffy" revival. I was blown away that Chloé even knew who I was, but, as I've always done, I told Gail that I just didn't see a way for the show to exist again. We'd always been aligned on that, but this time I heard something different in her voice. I eventually agreed to go (mainly just to meet Chloé) and our twenty minute coffee quickly turned into a four hour adventure. We laughed, we cried, but mostly we both talked about how much this show means to us.

While I didn't agree to anything at that meeting, I did shock myself by agreeing to continue the conversation. These conversations did, in fact, continue over the next few years and eventually we added the incredible Nora and Lilla Zuckerman to our little tribe until ultimately, one day, we landed on an idea.

I have always listened to the fans and heard your desire to revisit "Buffy" and her world, but it was not something I could do unless I was sure we would get it right. This has been a long process, and it's not over yet. I promise you, we will only make this show if we know we can do it right. And I will tell you that we are on the path there.

I feel so lucky to be on this journey with these four unbelievably talented women, all of whom love "Buffy" as much as I do. And as much as you do. Thank you to all the fans who never stopped asking for this. This will be for you.

Deadline reports that no other original actors have signed onto the project as of yet, but that the "reboot is starting a writers room soon." Executive produced by Zhao, Gellar and Lilla Zuckerman in conjunction with the original series' EPs Gail Berman of the Jackal Group and Fran Kuzui & Kaz Kuzui via Suite B, plus Dolly Parton's Sandollar banner, the show will reportedly follow the "next chapter in the Buffyverse."

The IP is, of course, rich with off-screen material from the Buffy comics, however, it remains unclear if those will be adapted for the new series or if it will take a different direction altogether.

Whedon is reportedly not involved in the reboot. The director fell out of public favour in recent years due to widespread accusations of workplace harassment.