Everyone knows that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has kinda sucked since Avengers: Endgame — and one of the MCU's biggest stars is fine with you saying so.

At least, that's the implication of Ryan Reynolds's tweet to Jamie Lee Curtis, when the latter apologized for dissing Marvel movies. Reynolds told her, "Wait, is everyone expected to apologize for slamming Marvel post-Endgame?"

At San Diego Comic-Con earlier this week, Curtis was asked to name which phase the MCU is currently in, and she simply responded, "Bad." Yesterday (August 1), Curtis posted a tweet saying that she had contacted Marvel Studios' boss. She wrote, "My comments about Marvel were stupid and I will do better. I've reached out to Kevin Feige and will no longer play in that mud slinging sandbox of competition we call the internet nor will I engage in the toilet paper promotion or game play that is designed for clicks not content or conversation."

This isn't the first time that Curtis has taken a shot at the MCU, as she previously pointed out that the poster for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was very similar to that of Everything Everywhere All at Once.

