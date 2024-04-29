Phish Sent Drew Carey a Blender (for His Dick) in Response to Sphere Tweets

Everyone's raving about Phish's residency at the Sphere! Well, Drew Carey certainly is — and with such vigour that it renders any other reviews of the jam band's four-night stay at the high-tech Las Vegas venue earlier this month pretty much moot.

Specifically, the game show host and comedian imploring that he would "stick [his] dick in a blender" to see the show again will go down in history as what future generations will know when they gather 'round to hear their elders discuss that time Phish played the Sphere. The band heard Carey loud and clear, and sent him a special gift for his kind words: a blender.

The host of The Price Is Right and star of The Drew Carey Show took to Twitter on Friday (April 26) to share the honour with the world, pointing out that Trey Anastasio even signed the Vitamix kitchen appliance and wished him "happy blending!" Phish wrote in a note to Carey, "So thrilled that you could be at the Sphere with us! Hope you enjoy this gift and let's do it again."

As Stereogum pointed out, Twitter was not Carey's only vehicle for sharing his thoughts on the concert, either: he also appeared as a guest on another televised game show, After Midnight, last week, where he was given a chance to discuss his experience. He used similarly NSFW language to paint us a picture and gave the folks censoring the program a workout, saying:

I saw Phish at the Sphere this weekend. Never saw Phish. Didn't know a Phish tune. And they blew my minds off so hard. I had a bunch of girls with me, and I thought to myself, is this what it's like to [censored]? … It was like being edged for four days straight. And then right before the face-melting climax at the end of the fourth day, an angel comes down from heaven, Gabriel, and he shoots fucking heroin in your arm, and he says, "Good luck now, [censored]!" And he leaves. And then you have an orgasm for 15 minutes while your eyeballs fall out of your head.