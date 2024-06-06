LEGO Pharrell Builds His Life Story in the First Trailer for 'Piece by Piece'

Months after it was revealed that Pharrell Williams's life would be the basis of an animated LEGO biopic, the first trailer for Piece by Piece has arrived.

The first look at the Morgan Neville-directed film begins with Williams parked in front of a meticulously built LEGO hi-fi cabinet, sharing with the viewer, "I loved music. It was mesmerizing to me. I would see beautiful hues of light cascading. I just thought that's what all Black kids did, stared into the speaker like, 'Whoa.'"

Along with all the remarkable LEGO set design, we also get treated to shots of the Williams minifigure forming the Neptunes with Chad Hugo, laying down his verse for Teddy Riley's "Rump Shaker," rocking out with N*E*R*D and passing Snoop Dogg the beat for "Drop It Like It's Hot."

Toward the end of the teaser, you can spot the LEGO likenesses of Pharrell collaborators including Kendrick Lamar, JAY-Z, Justin Timberlake, Gwen Stefani, Timbaland and Busta Rhymes.

Piece by Piece lands in theatres October 11.