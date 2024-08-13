Blackberry director and Nirvanna the Band the Show co-creator Matt Johnson will direct a biopic on late celebrity chef, author and travel documentarian Anthony Bourdain.

Deadline reports that the biopic, titled Tony, will star Dominic Sessa as Bourdain following his breakout turn in The Holdovers last year.

The outlet adds that A24 is "in negotiations" to acquire the film, which will be produced by Star Thrower Entertainment (King Richard).

Johnson's Blackberry was among Exclaim!'s Best Films of 2023, and in June, nabbed 14 honours at the 2024 Canadian Screen Awards.

Earlier this year, Johnson teased a forthcoming Nirvanna the Band the Show feature film which will be based on the web-turned-TV series he created with close collaborator Jay McCarrol.

Bourdain died of suicide in June 2018. He was 61.

The late chef's life and work were examined in Morgan Neville's 2021 documentary Roadrunner — which used AI to recreate Bourdain's voice.